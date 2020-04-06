Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Attempt Core Crusher Challenge During Lockdown; Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has urged club fans to accept the core crusher challenge. This, he claims, would help the people stay busy amid the lockdown. The Portuguese international has himself been under self-quarantine in Madeira, Portugal after the number of coronavirus cases escalated to a record high in Italy.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine after Juve teammate tests positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo core crusher challenge: Player urges fans to accept challenge

The Portuguese international posted a video on Instagram introducing the Cristiano Ronaldo core crusher challenge. The Cristiano Ronaldo core crusher challenge video was accompanied by a caption that read, "Hey guys, I have a new challenge for you to stay active: the Living Room Cup 🏆. Can you step up and beat my core crusher record? Show me what you got and use."

Cristiano Ronaldo core crusher challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo performed the toe-touch-style ab exercise as a part of Nike's Living Room Cup initiative. He went on to record an impressive 142 repetitions in just 45 seconds. Ronaldo then urged his fans to undertake the challenge to ensure that everybody stays busy during the lockdown.

Also Read | Diogo Dalot plays alongside Bruno Fernandes while in self-quarantine; watch video

Bruno Fernandes follows Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes also accepted the core crusher challenge. Bruno Fernandes, who is also a Nike athlete, posted the video of the same. However, despite efforts, Bruno Fernandes failed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's performance. While Ronaldo managed 142 repetitions, Bruno Fernandes could manage 117.

Diogo Dalot accepts Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge

Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot also accepted the challenge announced by Cristiano Ronaldo. Diogo Dalot posted a video on Instagram of the same. His caption, however, read, "Week 1 - 105 reps ...? Not bad for a Sunday afternoon." He further went on to thank the Juventus superstar for introducing the challenge.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' new beard look reminds Man United teammate Diogo Dalot of Netflix show

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine continues in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under self-quarantine for the past one month in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. He has been posting videos of his quarantine on social media as well. Meanwhile, the Serie A games stand suspended due to the worsening coronavirus situation in Italy.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney opens up on 2006 World Cup ‘wink’ incident with Cristiano Ronaldo