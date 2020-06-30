Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Football With Disabled Child In Heartwarming Video: Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the finest footballers in the history of the sport. While the Portuguese international has reached unprecedented heights in football, he remains a down-to-earth personality and is often seen interacting with fans. Cristiano Ronaldo's journey from a lanky teenager in Funchal to one of the best in football remains one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches tales and the former Real Madrid star is well regarded for his generosity and his philanthropy.

Also Read: Genoa Vs Juventus Live Streaming, India Telecast, Team News, Serie A Live Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo charity: Cristiano Ronaldo plays with kids, fulfils differently-abled child's dream

A video where Cristiano Ronaldo plays with kids has resurfaced online where the Portuguese star can be seen kicking the ball with his son Cristiano Jr and Ali Turganbekov. Turganbekov is a 12-year-old differently-abled football enthusiast, who was born without legs, which makes him unable to pursue his football dream. In the video where Cristiano Ronaldo plays with kids, the Portuguese legend can be seen kicking the ball around with Ali Turganbekov. Ronaldo's gesture came in during the winter break in Serie A, days after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took time out to make the 12-year-old's dream come true.

Also Read: Barcelona Fans React In Shock To Arthur-Pjanic Swap, Demand Club Chief Bartomeu's Sacking

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Cristiano Ronaldo charity

Cristiano Ronaldo is amongst the highest-earning footballers in the globe and boasts a fair amount of luxuries that match his lavish lifestyle. However, the former Manchester United star also has a heart of gold and has been involved in a variety of charitable organisations including Unicef and Save the Children. The Cristiano Ronaldo charity first auctioned his European Golden Boot for £1.2 million, with proceeds going to fund the development of schools in Gaza in 2011.

The Cristiano Ronaldo charity also saw a shirt signed by the five-time Ballon D'or was sold for €37,000 (£31,000) with the money going to Save the Children the same year. Ronaldo's €450,000 (£390,000) bonus from winning the Champions League in 2014 was split between Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision, while in 2013 he donated €100,000 (£87,000) to the Red Cross.

The Portuguese legend made a £120,000 donation to the cancer centre that treated his mother in his homeland of Madeira and paid £55,000 to cover the cost of brain surgery for ten-month-old Erik Ortiz Cruz. The Juventus star also auctioned off the Ballon d’Or trophy he won in 2013 in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, raising £530,000 for the charity which designs life-changing wishes for minors with a critical illness.

Also Read: Inter Milan Unveil New Home Kit, Inspiration Drawn From Artistic Movement In The ‘80s

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Juventus look to extend their lead at the top Serie A standings

Juventus hold a four-point cushion over title challengers Lazio in the Serie A standings and will look to further extend it when they travel to Genoa on Tuesday. The Old Lady are on a five-match unbeaten run and will look to extend their dominance further over a lowly Genoa outfit, as they look to seal their ninth consecutive Serie A title. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form after an indifferent start post lockdown will lay the fears of Juventus fans, who will quickly look to forget the disappointing defeat against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final.

Also Read: Buffon Extends Juventus Contract For Another Season

(Image Credit: Amir_Ali_Happy Instagram)