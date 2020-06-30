Barcelona Fans React In Shock To Arthur-Pjanic Swap, Demand Club Chief Bartomeu's Sacking

Barcelona confirmed the signing Juventus star Miralem Pjanic for a fee of €60 million while bidding adieu to playmaker Arthur Melo for a €72 million fee. The Arthur-Pjanic swap deal was one of the most talked-about transfer deals, representing a potential view on the workings of the transfer market after losses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona fans were far from pleased with the Arthur-Pjanic swap, with many campaigning for the club's President Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign, with #BartomeuOut trending on social media platforms across the globe.

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana announce Arthur-Pjanic swap deal

In official statements released by both Barcelona and Juventus, the clubs revealed that they had agreed on an Arthur-Pjanic swap deal on Monday. Arthur Melo will join the Old Lady for a whopping fee of €72 million, with a further €10 million payable in add-ons. The Brazilian international will sign a five-year contract running until 2025.

On the other hand, Miralem Pjanic signs a four-year deal with Barcelona, with the Blaugrana paying €60 million upfront, with a further €5 million payable on achievement of certain clauses. The Bosnian's contract will have a buy out clause of €400 million. Both players will join their new clubs after the end of the current season, with both Juventus and Barcelona in contention for the postponed Champions League knockout encounters in August.

Barcelona transfer news: #BartomeuOut trends on social media as Barcelona fans are unimpressed with the Arthur-Pjanic swap

I can’t believe that Barcelona have agreed to swap Arthur, a 23 year old midfielder who has plenty of years left in him who didn’t want to leave, for Miralem Pjanić, a declining 30 year old. Juventus must be laughing right now. They’re undoubtably the winners in this deal. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 29, 2020

Barcelona fans took to Twitter on Monday after the club officially announced the Arthur-Pjanic swap. #BartomeuOut was the general war cry of the raging Barcelona keyboard warriors, who slammed the club's President for his dubious decisions with respect to club transfers. Fans were shocked as to how the board agreed to let go off the 23-year-old Arthur, who was one of the long-term midfielders at the club for Pjanic, who turned 30 in April.

Many Blaugrana fans alleged that Bartomeu had destroyed the legacies of club legends Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. A 30-year-old Pjanic further adds to the already ageing Barcelona core, with Lionel Messi, Gerrard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez, all entering the final stages of their career. Barca fans also reacted to how the board had treated Arthur and how the Arthur-Pjanic swap was just a means to balance the budget and help them sneak away from FFP sanctions.

Bartomeu biggest achievement: Destroying FC Barcelona! Thank you so much #BartomeuOut pic.twitter.com/q1tLiBX6ay — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) June 29, 2020

Barcelona basically found a player that is quintessential to their style, to the role of the no.8 in a Barcelona team, was in his early 20's and who seemingly had dreamt of playing for them.



So, of course, they end up selling him. The mind boggles. https://t.co/IbaFKwPHSi — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 29, 2020

(Image Credit: Miralem Pjanic, Arthur Melo Instagram)