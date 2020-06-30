Genoa Vs Juventus Live Streaming, India Telecast, Team News, Serie A Live Match Preview

Genoa faces Juventus in their next home game at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in their next Serie A match. The Genoa vs Juventus match will take place on Monday, June 30 (Tuesday, July 1, 1.15 AM IST). Currently, Juventus occupy the 1st position in the Serie A table while Genoa is placed at 17th place in the Serie A table.

Genoa vs Juventus live streaming details and match preview

Juventus are currently on a five-match winning streak in the Serie A and will be looking to continue it when they visit Genoa in the 29th round of matches. The Old Lady currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, four points clear of second-placed Lazio. Genoa, on the other hand, is battling relegation and are just one point above the relegation zone. The threat of relegation for Genoa is real.

With the club having played in the Serie A since 2006-2007, Genoa would be looking to gain something from their match against Juventus to stay clear of the relegation places. Genoa’s recent form on both sides of the football suspension is strong. The club has lost just two out of its last eight league games. While a clash with the defending Serie A champions isn’t ideal, the Juventus vs Genoa match is important for both the clubs, albeit for entirely different reasons.

Genoa vs Juventus live streaming: Genoa vs Juventus Serie A live

1. Game: Genoa vs Juventus

2. Date and time: Wednesday, July 1, 1:15 AM

3. Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium

4. Genoa vs Juventus live streaming and telecast in India: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Genoa vs Juventus live streaming: Genoa vs Juventus Serie A live full squads

Genoa: Genoa will be missing the services of holding midfielder Ivan Radovanovic for the Juventus game. The midfielder is currently recovering from a knee injury. Another player to miss out the game will be Italian full-back Domenico Criscito, who is out with a tendon issue. Antonio Sanabria is also doubtful for the game. The Paraguayan may feature for Genoa if he manages to overcome muscle fatigue.

Juventus: While Juventus do not have any fresh injury concerns, they find several of their players on the sidelines. Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are still out with injury, and won't be featuring in the match.

Genoa vs Juventus live streaming: Genoa vs Juventus team news

Serie A fixtures, Genoa vs Juventus live streaming: Genoa XI

Perin; Zapata, Romero, Soumaoro; Biraschi, Sturaro, Falque, Schone, Barreca; Pandev, Destro

Serie A fixtures, Genoa vs Juventus live streaming: Juventus XI

Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Dybala

Image Courtesy: instagram/juventus, instagram/genoacfofficial