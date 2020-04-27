Cristiano Ronaldo Posts A Video Of His Indoor Fitness Session And Its Fire! Check It Out

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo knows the technique of keeping himself engaged at a time when all the sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic and the sportspersons continue to keep themselves quarantined. While all the football fans are aware that CR7 does not compromise when it comes to fitness, he is making sure that he is working out indoors and keeping himself fit. The Portuguese sensation had recently posted a video where he can bee seen focussing on his lower body fitness i.e. his legs.

'These wheels are on fire': Cristiano Ronaldo

In a video that was posted by the football megastar on his official Twitter handle, he was seen engaging in a stationary bike workout. Ronaldo wrote that the cycle session was a part of his morning workout and also went on to mention that the wheels of his stationary bike are on fire as it was moving at a great speed.

Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire 🔥 😂💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lcHnUbGQ8m — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2020

The two-time Euro Cup winner is arguably the fittest athlete as even the Indian skipper and modern-day batting great Virat Kohli has said that he is inspired by the former Manchester United star when it comes to fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return: Juventus to test players for coronavirus

The report from OJogo suggests that the Serie A giants are hoping to avoid the 14-day quarantine period for returning athletes and instead take double tests for coronavirus. The tests will determine whether or not arriving players have contracted the deadly bug or not. Negative tests of the coronavirus for Juventus players would then take only a few days in quarantine before being allowed to train with teammates. The resumption of football training is yet to be decided upon by the government amid the news surrounding a Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return.

