Who Has Neymar Dated? Neymar's Girlfriends, Dating History, Relationship Status Revealed

Neymar is rated as one of the best footballers in the world. The PSG star has always been in limelight since his Barcelona days. Neymar has created a lot of buzz for his antics on and off the field over the years. Neymar has also made headlines for his set of affairs throughout the year. The star has been seen with a number of models. The Neymar relationship status, for now, is not clear. However, here's a look at the Neymar dating history.

Neymar dating history: Neymar girlfriend in 2010

Who has Neymar dated: Carolina Dantas (2010)

Carolina Dantas is the mother of Neymar's son Davi Lucca. Neymar and Carolina Dantas dated between 2010-2011 before the couple called it splits. Both parents have custody of the 8-year-old Davi Lucca

Okay goodnight, I love Neymar so so so so much 😋💕 (also Davi and Carol que lindos) pic.twitter.com/6MwNWJpS4G — vanessa (@sunflowernjr) August 25, 2016

Who has Neymar dated: Bruna Marquezine (2012)

Neymar and Bruna started dating in the year 2012 and it is reported that the duo is still very close. Bruna Marquezine, who is a famous Brazilian actress, first broke up with Neymar in 2013. It was reported that the couple broke up after Neymar was caught cheating on her. However, Neymar and Bruna Marquezine patched up before the 2014 World Cup and then called it splits before the games began. The couple got back together in 2016 and stayed in a relationship till 2017. Neymar and Bruna Marquezine were seen partying together with Kevin Trapp in 2017.

Who has Neymar dated: Anitta (2014)

Larissa Macedo Machado, who also goes by her stage name Anitta, is a famous pop artist. She was rumoured to be dating Neymar in 2014 when the duo was seen together in one of Neymar's parties. The duo was seen hanging out with each other a couple of times after the party at restaurants and nightclubs in Rio de Janeiro.

Who has Neymar dated: Thaila Ayala (2015)

Neymar was constantly seen with model Thaila Ayala in 2014. The couple was spotted in Ibiza plenty of times. Neymar and Thaila Ayala were spotted at clubs together throughout their trip. It was reported that the couple shared the same cabin on a yacht. Neymar and Ayala posted multiple photos of themselves together on Instagram.

Who has Neymar dated: Elisabeth Martinez (2016)

Elisabeth Martinez is a famous Spanish lawyer who is also a big Barcelona fan. Neymar and Elisabeth were spotted at many famous locations around Barcelona, including Boca Grande. The duo was also seen in many famous clubs such as the Opium nightclub and Sutton nightclub.