Al-Nassr Vs PSG: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing In Today's Football Friendly?

Al-Nassr will start off their pre-season tour on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in order to bounce back from their past two losses. However, their opponent won’t be easy as they face Ligue-1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka. Cristiano Ronaldo made his Saudi Arabia debut against PSG in a Riyadh all-star XI match where he bagged a brace in January.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo never lost an official match against PSG

Al-Nassr have been winless in their last 2 pre-season games

PSG vs Al-Nassr will take place today

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Breaks His Silence For The First Time After Al-Hilal's Record Bid

Al-Nassr vs PSG: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against PSG?

(Cristiano Ronaldo in action against PSG in January 2023, Image-AP)

This summer, the Saudi Pro League team has had trouble maintaining consistency, winning only two of its four exhibition games against Portugal. Along with such triumphs, Luis Castro's team suffered crushing defeats to top-flight opponents, Celta Vigo and Benfica. In recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has gradually made his way back into the lineup, and he will take the pitch against PSG.

The 5 time Ballon d’Or winner was not part of Al-Nassr’s squad in the first two pre-season matches, which they won against Alverca and Farense. The seasoned attacker played the whole 90 minutes in the 4-1 loss to Di Maria’s Benfica and the opening 45 minutes of the 5-0 loss against Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo. Ronaldo will undoubtedly preserve his starting position, though, as preseason play becomes more intense with one of the best European teams in Osaka.

Also Read: Know all about 'anti-concussion Q-Collar' that is worn by players at the Women's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys his time in Japan

The main player for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, was seen on film having a fantastic time with children during the team's preseason trip to Japan. The Portugal international played a casual game of football with the kids while showing off his trademark dribbling prowess, mesmerising both them and the spectators in the stands.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing with children in Japan.



Beautiful ❤️😍pic.twitter.com/cLdKKqnEt3 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 24, 2023

Ronaldo not only amused the kids but also showed good sportsmanship by setting up two goals while clearly enjoying the fun exchange. Sharing the touching moment on Instagram delighted admirers all around the world. The Portugal international is arguably the greatest football icon to ever play the sport, winning 5 Champions Leagues, 3 FIFA Best Player of the Year awards, four UEFA Euros, 4 times UEFA Best Player in Europe awards, and many more.