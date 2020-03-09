Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Gratifying Message After 1000th Career Game During Win Vs Inter

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo achieved an extraordinary milestone in his career when he played against Inter Milan. The Portuguese international marked his 1000th official appearance in his professional football career. Ronaldo expressed his happiness on social media, asserting the significance of the milestone for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Juve star tweets on achieving the milestone

So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!💪🏽

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement. pic.twitter.com/mLsLC8R3o8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted after the victory against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday (Monday according to IST). The five-time Ballon d’Or winner asserted that he was proud to have reached the 1000 game-milestone with an important victory against Inter. Juventus reclaimed the top spot in Serie A courtesy of their 2-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Player expresses gratitude

Cristiano Ronaldo also took this opportunity to thank his teammates, the coaches under whom he has played, his family and friends. He also acknowledged the support of his fans, implying their significance in achieving this feat in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to reach the 1000-game milestone in 18 seasons as a professional footballer. During this period, he played for four different clubs - Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese international also scored 725 goals during this time. He played the most games with Real Madrid, managing 438 appearances during his nine-year stay at the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo record: When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

While there have been frequent questions on when will Cristiano Ronaldo retire, the Portuguese international has made it clear that he wishes to continue playing until the age of 41.

Juventus vs Inter Milan highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo record

Cristiano Ronaldo started in attack for Juventus alongside Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain. In the 54th minute of the game, Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the defending Serie A champions. Higuain struck towards the goal, but the shot got blocked. Meanwhile, Ronaldo got a touch in the penalty area in an attempt to put it behind the net. Just then, Ramsey struck the ball to score for his side. Paulo Dybala doubled the lead for the Turin side in the 67th minute of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals along with three assists this season for the defending Serie A champions. Juventus will next play against Bologna on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

