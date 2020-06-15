Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Eating A Slice Of Pizza With His son

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the lid on his guilty pleasure which has surprised a number of fans on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo son, Cristiano Jr, seemingly plays a big part in keeping his father's life a bit more entertained as the duo enjoy gorging on a slice of pizza every now and then. Although Cristiano Ronaldo son, Cristiano Jr, also follows a strict and healthy routine, the father-son duo opts to cheat on their workout with a slice of Margherita pizza from time to time to break an otherwise 'boring' pattern.

ALSO READ: Luka Modric Hints At Kylian Mbappe To Leave PSG In Order To Reach His Full Potential

Cristiano Ronaldo son joins father in pizza gorging from time to time

In an interview with Youtube channel ChrisMD, the 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo explained that he still continues to take good care of his body as training and eating well plays a vital role in an athlete's lifestyle. However, the Portuguese winger also revealed that he does enjoy a slight 'cheat-meal' every now and then with his son Cristiano Jr. By his own admission, Ronaldo said that he and his son sneakily gorge on a Margherita pizza to avoid life becoming 'too boring'. Although Ronaldo's guilty pleasure is shared with his 9-year-old Cristiano Jr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner makes sure that his son also remains in top physical condition.

ALSO READ: Tottenham To Replace Vertonghen With Thiago Silva? Spurs Chasing Bosman Move For Brazilian

Cristiano Ronaldo son training and Cristiano Ronaldo diet

According to reports from Goal, the Cristiano Ronaldo diet consists of high proteins with plenty of wholegrain carbs. Fruits and vegetables are a must for the Serie A champion as Ronaldo tends to avoid sugary foods. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also claimed that he enjoys fish meals with his favourite dish called 'bacalhau a braz', a meal that consists of a cod with onions, potatoes and scrambled eggs. Ronaldo also drinks plenty of water to keep himself hydrated at all times but treats himself to fruit juices for breakfast as well.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Set To Be Benched For Game Against Tottenham As Premier League Returns

Cristiano Ronaldo son training: Cristiano Ronaldo family

During the coronavirus lockdown, the Cristiano Ronaldo family spent their quarantine on an island in Madeira. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo family still kept in top shape with regular workouts. Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez took part in some outdoor training exercises with her partner, taking to social media to detail their workout routines in quarantine.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus career

The Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus career began in the summer of 2018 after the Portuguese attacker left Real Madrid as the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals. Since arriving in Turin, Ronaldo aided Juventus to the Serie A title as well as the Italian Super Cup in his first season in Italy. Ronaldo has scored 53 goals for Juventus so far and has led the Old lady to the top of the Serie A table this season as well.

ALSO READ: Japan Rebrands Its Closed Door Sport To Remote Matches In Spin Effort

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram