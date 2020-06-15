Tottenham To Replace Vertonghen With Thiago Silva? Spurs Chasing Bosman Move For Brazilian

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo recently announced that Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva's time at the club will come to an end this summer. As a result, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are being linked with multiple teams across Europe. While Edinson Cavani is being tipped to join Atletico Madrid, Thiago Silva's next destination remains shrouded in doubt. The 35-year-old Brazilian is reportedly attracting interest from a couple of Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Everton. However, new reports claim that Jose Mourinho is also monitoring the PSG centre-back with the intention of getting him in the side as Jan Vertonghen's replacement.

Leonardo: “Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva will leave PSG at the end of the season, it’s confirmed”. 🔴 #PSG #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2020

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho is looking to replace Jan Vertonghen at Spurs and Thiago Silva is shaping up to be one of the top candidates for the job. Thiago Silva will be a free agent in the summer, as confirmed by PSG's sporting director over the weekend. Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on bringing the Brazilian to north London for next season with a hope to upgrade Tottenham's defensive department. Thiago Silva has been the first choice defender for Thomas Tuchel this season. The Brazilian has made 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season. Over in north London, Jose Mourinho has made his peace with the fact that Jan Vertonghen will move on in the summer. While Toby Alderweireld will likely still be around, the inconsistent availability of Davinson Sanchez and the lack of depth at the back has seemingly made Mourinho take notice of Thiago Silva, who has been a mainstay in the PSG defence since moving from AC Milan.

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions as the French board decided to end the league amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, PSG still have Champions League glory to fight for this season. The Ligue 1 champions booked their place in the quarter-finals of UEFA's flagship competition after beating Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 clash. There has been no official announcement regarding the return of Champions League, however, there is a possibility that the competition will resume sometime in August.

