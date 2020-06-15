Paul Pogba Set To Be Benched For Game Against Tottenham As Premier League Returns

The Manchester United faithful might have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy watching the Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes midfield partnership as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly plans to bench the Frenchman for the Tottenham vs Manchester United clash on Friday, June 19. Though Paul Pogba is fully fit, the 27-year-old midfielder might not feature in the Tottenham vs Manchester United encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Red Devils are reportedly planning to field a starting 11 without the World Cup winner. The first three Premier League fixtures for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side upon the Premier League restart will see Manchester United face Tottenham, Sheffield United and Brighton.

Premier League restart: Paul Pogba to be benched for Tottenham vs Manchester United clash

According to reports from The Athletic, Paul Pogba is set to be named on the bench for the Tottenham vs Manchester United game on Friday night. Paul Pogba hasn't played a game for the Red Devils since sustaining an ankle injury in December. However, despite Paul Pogba training well for the Premier League restart since the coronavirus lockdown, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to resist the temptation to start Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in United's first game back from the three-month coronavirus break.

I don’t understand the sentiment of “ How do Pogba and Fernandes “ fit together . They won’t be in a 2 sitting! With more fluid systems today than 20 years ago it should be simple. We’ve just watched De Bruyne and David Silva play together for 3 years in a MDF 3. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 13, 2020

Reports state that the 47-year-old Norwegian manager might opt to pick from one of his regular midfielders this season - Fred, Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay - to partner Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker in the middle of the park. Solskjaer is reportedly working on an option to field a starting eleven without Paul Pogba. Five-time Premier League champion and former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher recently stated that he believes Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba can play together and form a lethal midfield partnership for Solskjaer. However, the 36-year-old also explained that one of the two United stars might have to make a sacrifice in terms of adapting, for the team to benefit as a whole. Man United legend Gary Neville also believes that the two will prosper when played together. That prospect, however, will likely have to wait to come to fruition.

Premier League fixtures: Premier League table

There are still 92 Premier League fixtures remaining for the end of the season and Manchester United have nine more matchdays to try and secure a spot inside the top four. Manchester United are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table, three points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot. Manchester United's Premier League fixtures for their next three games will include Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton. The Red Devils also have an FA Cup tie against Norwich City on June 27.

