Luka Modric Hints At Kylian Mbappe To Leave PSG In Order To Reach His Full Potential

Real Madrid ace Luka Modric believes that Kylian Mbappe should leave PSG if he wants to dominate the world of football. Arguably the most exciting name in French football at the moment, Kylian Mbappe has taken the world by storm with his stellar performances in the last couple of seasons. At just 21 years of age, Kylian Mbappe is being tipped to take the place of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the pantheon of football's greats. However, 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric feels that Kylian Mbappe will have to set his foot in a more difficult league if he wants to establish himself as the greatest of his generation.

Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Modric's advice to Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid star Luka Modric recently stated Kylian Mbappe needs to join a league with more competition to be termed as the best in the game. In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Luka Modric stated, "Mbappe has everything to dominate the scene. But I think that to make the leap in quality he needs to go to a championship in which his team does not win so easily."

Mbappe transfer news: Frenchman in a search of Champions League glory

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 on loan from league rivals Monaco. PSG completed Kylian Mbappe's permanent signing in 2018 and the French striker has successfully helped the club to maintain their stronghold in the French league. However, Kylian Mbappe is yet to win a Champions League with PSG and, surprisingly, even his superstar pairing with Neymar Jr has not helped the Parisians to conquer Europe so far. Mbappe is strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in the coming years. Zinedine Zidane's presence at the club gives Real Madrid an upper hand in their approach to sign Kylian Mbappe, effectively making him their next galactico.

Luka Modric on Cristiano Ronaldo

In the interview, Luka Modric also spoke about his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. Luka Modric admitted that the Madrid are missing the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since he left for Juventus in 2018. Luka Modric, while talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, said, "Talking about [Ronaldo's ability] seems trivial to me: he is among the best ever. We missed his goals and character at Real. Cristiano always wants to win, he motivated us and made us react."

