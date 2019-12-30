Cristiano Ronaldo Shocks Twitterati After Winning Top Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Honour

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday. The award ceremony was held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai where the 34-year-old scooped the award for a record sixth time. Here is more information on the development.

Dubai Globe Soccer Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo and other winners

Dubai Globe Soccer Award, organised by the EFAA (European Association of Player's Agents) and the ECA (European Club Association), first awarded a player for their excellence in 2010. Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has won it for the sixth time while also winning the award four the fourth year in a row. Meanwhile, Liverpool dominated the ceremony after a successful 2019. Jurgen Klopp was voted the best coach, Alisson Becker won the best goalkeeper award while the Club World Champions were named the best club. England’s Lucy Bronze won the inaugural award for woman's best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to win at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards?

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win the Ballon d'Or or the FIFA Men's Best Player award. He was beaten by his long-time rival and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi for both the individual recognitions. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker had another fine season under his belt at Juventus. He scored 28 goals for his club last season and has 12 goals in 21 games so far this time. He led the Old Lady to a Scudetto the previous season and also led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League victory in 2019.

Ronaldo, who was on a holiday in the UAE with his family, attended the award show. His partner Georgina Rodríguez, his agent Jorge Mendes and some of his Juventus teammates were present alongside him as well. After winning the award, the 34-year-old expressed his admiration for the Arabic community, thanking them for their support and for voting for him.

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ❤️🙏Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!😉 pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019

While the award does not carry the prestige as the other individual awards, it's still a major recognition for the Portuguese forward, who continues to impress with his performances. Fans, however, took to social media to troll the superstar for winning the Globe Soccer Award. Some of the comments are hilarious.

I can't believe Ronaldo won an award given out by Ronaldo https://t.co/F5QudNPdew — KC Jones (@kurtotti_) December 30, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo just prove to everyone that "you are in charge of your own happiness"



😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/EurIKIIn4R — King 👑 Gustav (@Segun_Gustav) December 29, 2019

Ronaldo actually bought Dubai just to make an award show to stay relevant https://t.co/6I1Y3GVkKE — bfcandyy (@bfcandyy) December 30, 2019

