Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Lose Staggering £8.4m As Juventus Plan 30% Wage Cut: Report

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to suffer a huge monetary loss after Juventus plan to cut its players’ wages up to 30%. Italy has become one of the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, killing thousands while also impacting the lives of millions. The virus has also brought a halt to the ongoing Serie A campaign.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who are training at home

Juventus wage cut: Cristiano Ronaldo wage cut likely amid Serie A coronavirus situation

According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, all Serie A clubs have agreed to slash down their wage bill fearing the coronavirus outbreak. This has been done keeping in view the revenue losses that the clubs have accrued or are likely to accrue due to the suspension of the league. Meanwhile, reports of Juventus wage cut have emerged with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to lose out on a staggering £8.4 million if the suggestion is materialised.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri confident about beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at carrom

Juventus wage cut: Cristiano Ronaldo salary details amid Serie A coronavirus wage-cut plans

Despite Juventus wage cut plans, Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to possess a net worth of £361 million as quoted by Forbes. The five-time Ballon d’Or earns £30 million in yearly fees from Juventus, which rounds off to £510,000 a week. The player also boasts off a highly lucrative £773-million life-time deal with sporting brand Nike.

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez posts heartfelt message for partner Cristiano Ronaldo on Father's Day

Italy coronavirus update: Juventus wage cut on cards due to Serie A coronavirus situation

Italy has emerged as the worst affected country from the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The country has seen more than a thousand deaths at present. Initially, Serie A decided to play the games behind closed doors. However, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later announced the suspension of all sporting events including Serie A until April 3.

Italy coronavirus update: Cristiano Ronaldo back in Madeira

Hi guys, just a little message and reminder of the steps we must all follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/xvqXLLtj9R — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 20, 2020

Fearing the worsening coronavirus situation in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo was permitted to fly back to his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. It is reported that the Juventus superstar has bought an entire island in the Pacific Ocean. He is undergoing self-quarantine along with the rest of his family at his island-mansion.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo: Players who joined Serie A after CR7 and his huge impact on the league