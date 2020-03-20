Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Other Football Stars Who Are Training At Home

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19, sportsmen and women across the globe are under coronavirus lockdown. Despite being advised to remain at home, clubs have insisted that training programmes and work from home must be sustained for players to keep in shape. Footballers such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and more have the luxury of backyard grounds to continue regular training in spite of the coronavirus lockdown.

Lionel Messi and his backyard football pitch

In difficult times, Lionel Messi has the option of training in his own backyard. The Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has a mansion near the upscale Bellamar neighbourhood. But one of the most eye-catching spectacles at the home of Lionel Messi is the football ground in his backyard. Here is a sneak-peek of Lionel Messi's backyard:

Cristiano Ronaldo and his garden

It's no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo spends the majority of his time training outdoors. However, Cristiano Ronaldo purchased a house with a massive garden so that his kids can follow his footsteps. Check out the garden of Cristiano Ronaldo which might be used by the 35-year-old following the coronavirus lockdown.

Wayne Rooney backyard

Former Manchester United and Everton forward Wayne Rooney has a huge backyard, which has been converted into a tennis court. The 34-year-old DC United player/manager will look forward to training at home amid the COVID-19 spread.

Footballers with backyard gardens

Apart from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, there are a number of footballers that can continue playing the sport in their backyard. The coronavirus lockdown will ensure that Premier League stars such as Jack Wilshere, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Mendy and even Paul with his indoor training ground can continue to train despite the coronavirus outbreak. Former England defenders Rio Ferdinand, Gary Nevill and John Terry also keep fit by training on their respective backyard pitches at home.

