Georgina Rodriguez Posts Heartfelt Message For Partner Cristiano Ronaldo On Father's Day

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a heartfelt message for the striker on the eve of Father’s Day. The duo, along with their family have been staying at Ronaldo’s hometown Madeira, Portugal as Italy reels under complete lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. This has given the superstar football much more time to spend with his family.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post for Cristiano Ronaldo fathering their child well

Georgina Rodriguez has posted a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo and their kids. The post is accompanied by a caption in Portuguese. When translated to English, the post read as “By your strength and courage you will always be our hero. By protecting us at night and by day you will be our guardian angel. For the moments of joy, you will be our special friend. For that great love that you give us, for your example and support, you will always be there for us, the most important and the best of men. We Love You Dad.”

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Georgina Rodriguez criticised for ignoring self-isolation

Georgina Rodriguez was recently criticised on social media after she was spotted shopping at a local commercial center in Funchal. According to Portugal's government guidelines, people should refrain from moving out of their homes. The government has advised its population to undergo self-quarantine until the situation improves.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus star in self-isolation in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo had to return to his hometown Madeira, Portugal after the growing number of coronavirus cases in Italy. Earlier, Juventus confirmed that midfielder Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Ronaldo had played alongside Rugani against Inter just recently, which put the health of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner all the more under the scanner.

Earlier this week, Juventus confirmed that another player of the first-team squad tested positive for the pandemic. The statement confirmed that Blaise Matuidi has undergone self-quarantine after testing positive. However, the player was in good health, claimed the statement.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram: Images of Cristiano Ronaldo's new mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo bought an island in the Pacific ocean to avoid any possible contact with the contagious virus. The superstar’s family including Georgina Rodriguez have been staying in a plush island-mansion. The 26-year-old has been constantly posting about their new mansion on social media too.

