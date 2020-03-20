Sunil Chhetri Confident About Beating Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi At Carrom

India captain Sunil Chhetri has claimed that he could beat Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at carrom. Sunil Chhetri was asked about any sport that he could better either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at in a Q&A session on Twitter. The session took an interesting turn when a fan asked Sunil Chhetri about the two global superstars of the game amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunil Chhetri sparks Q&A session due to Coronavirus lockdown

Sunil Chhetri asked fans on Twitter to take a small break from their work from home routines following the coronavirus outbreak. In return, Sunil Chhetri would answer questions posed by fans on social media.

Alright then guys, take a little break from your WFH routines and let's make the most of this social distancing with a Q&A session. Keep the questions fun and I'll try answering as many as I can. Fire away! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Suni Chettri better at Carrom than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In the Q&A section, Superpower Football shot an intriguing question of 'Excluding football, what would you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at'?. Sunil Chhetri responded with a GIF of a man playing carrom and captioned the reply by assuming the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are worse for wear at the board game. "I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it."

I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat the both of them at it. https://t.co/4VMjuXW1z0 pic.twitter.com/9v8XdXGEXy — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both in self-isolation respectively after most clubs in Europe advised players to remain indoors. The coronavirus lockdown is due to the spread of the deadly bug which has restricted professional sport to a bare minimum across the globe.

Coronavirus lockdown: Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has claimed that lives of nearly 10,000 people in the world. Governments are taking strong action and measures towards reducing the spread of the COVID-19.

