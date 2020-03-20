The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sunil Chhetri Confident About Beating Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi At Carrom

Football News

Sunil Chhetri feels that he could beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while playing the board game Carrom assuming the duo are really bad at the game.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunil Chhetri

India captain Sunil Chhetri has claimed that he could beat Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at carrom. Sunil Chhetri was asked about any sport that he could better either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at in a Q&A session on Twitter. The session took an interesting turn when a fan asked Sunil Chhetri about the two global superstars of the game amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Premier League's Possible Fixture Schedule For The Rest Of The Season After Suspension

Sunil Chhetri sparks Q&A session due to Coronavirus lockdown

Sunil Chhetri asked fans on Twitter to take a small break from their work from home routines following the coronavirus outbreak. In return, Sunil Chhetri would answer questions posed by fans on social media. 

Suni Chettri better at Carrom than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

ALSO READ: Legendary Footballer & Olympian PK Banerjee No More: Sources

In the Q&A section, Superpower Football shot an intriguing question of 'Excluding football, what would you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at'?. Sunil Chhetri responded with a GIF of a man playing carrom and captioned the reply by assuming the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are worse for wear at the board game. "I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both in self-isolation respectively after most clubs in Europe advised players to remain indoors. The coronavirus lockdown is due to the spread of the deadly bug which has restricted professional sport to a bare minimum across the globe.

ALSO READ: Man United Guarantee Staff Members At Old Trafford Regular Pay Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus lockdown: Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has claimed that lives of nearly 10,000 people in the world. Governments are taking strong action and measures towards reducing the spread of the COVID-19. 

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Vs Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich Defender Recalls Embarrassing Nutmeg In Q&A

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE