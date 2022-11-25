Cristiano Ronaldo Sets FIFA World Cup Record, Surpasses Lionel Messi As Portugal Win

Tournament favourites Portugal started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening match on Thursday, November 24. Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao found the back of the net for Portugal, while Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari scored goals for Ghana. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa almost handed Inaki Williams a stoppage-time equaliser only for the forward to slip at the vital moment. By scoring the opening goal, Cristiano Ronaldo broke multiple records during Portugal vs Ghana match. The striker not only became the first player to score at five World Cups but also surpassed two feats of Lionel Messi in his very first match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses two Lionel Messi feats

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead in the 65th minute by converting his penalty. The goal saw him win his seventh FIFA World Cup Man of the Match award -the most for a player. He had held the record previously alongside Messi and former Netherlands player Arjen Robben who had won the award on six occasions. The 37-year-old striker also went past Messi's tally of seven goals in World Cups with the one against Ghana being his eighth strike in the tournament’s history in 18 appearances. Messi with the goal against Saudi Arabia has seven goals in 10 World Cup matches. The goal against Ghana also saw Ronaldo become the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup after Roger Milla. Ronaldo is now also both the youngest (21 years 132 days) and oldest goalscorer (37 years 295 days) for Portugal in World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes massive Portugal goal scoring record

After surpassing Lionel Messi in terms of goals in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Ronaldo has now set his sights on a goal-scoring record held by a Portugal legend. Ronaldo now needs one more goal to eclipse the legendary Eusebio, who has scored nine World Cup goals. The former footballer is currently Portugal’s all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups. Eusebio had led Portugal to the semi-final of the 1966 edition of the tournament but Portugal lost against England in the semi-final at Wembley shattering Eusebio's dream of winning the trophy.