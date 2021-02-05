Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar Birthdays: Juventus & PSG Stars' Combined Net Worth

Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr both celebrated their birthdays on Friday, February 5, 2021. The Portuguese international turned 36 and is past his peak but has shown no signs of any slowdown. He is still on top of his game, scoring with ease with the Turin outfit. On the other hand, Neymar Jr celebrated his 29th birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the highest-paid footballers in the world. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoys a strong brand value off the field as well. He pocketed $70 Million as his Juventus salary and various brand endorsements last year according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was the highest-paid player in Serie A last season despite agreeing to a pay cut.

Have a good day!😉👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DN9lo4gMbS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 4, 2021

Besides, he pockets a massive chunk every year due to various brand endorsements. According to Investopedia, the Juventus icon has a lifetime contract with Nike which has been estimated at $1 billion. Some major brands which are under the ambit of the former Real Madrid superstar include KFC, American Tourister, and Tag Heuer. He also earns massively through his personalised clothing brands and hotel chains. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is around $500 million.

Neymar birthday: Is Neymar's net worth more than Ronaldo's?

Neymar's move from Barcelona saw him become the most expensive transfer in the world. He currently pockets $41 million in earnings from PSG. He also earns a mammoth $21 million from his brand endorsements, including his most recent deal with Puma, after breaking away with Nike.

According to Forbes, the Brazil international pocketed $78 million annually last year. He did earn more than Ronaldo last year, citing the pay cut for the Juventus ace. But he is way behind when comparing with the 36-year-old's net worth. A report by Celebrity Net Worth suggests he is worth $200 million currently. Thus their combined net worth can be estimated at $700 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Neymar goal stats

Ronaldo is statistically the greatest goal-scorer of all time. He recently overtook Czech forward Josef Bican's previous record of 759 goals in his decorated career, with 763 goals now under Ronaldo's credit. Neymar has netted 324 goals in 512 games in his decorated career.

Note: The Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo net worth figures have been sourced from abovementioned sources. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figures.

Image courtesy: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram