Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Video 'The Greatest Era Of Football' Grips Fans: WATCH

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of this generation, sharing an incredible 11 Ballon d'Or honours between them. While both players continue to enjoy a fierce rivalry between them, slowly but surely, Messi and Ronaldo are entering the twilight years of their respective careers. In a special tribute to the iconic duo, YouTube channel MagicalMessi created a compilation titled 'The Greatest Era Of Football' and it offers a rundown of their respective tenures at the top.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale’s Four Goals Have Cost Spurs £1.31M Each Since His Loan Move From Real Madrid

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 'The greatest era of football' video trends on social media

On February 21, 2019, YouTube channel MagicalMessi released a nearly 7-minute long clip, highlighting some of the top moments from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's career. As of today, the video has over 2.7 million views and the footage documents some of the best goals the two have scored over the years, including Ronaldo's overhead kick against his current club Juventus and Lionel Messi's sublime solo effort against Athletic Bilbao. Other moments include excited commentators singing praises of the two forwards while Messi and Ronaldo create moments of magic on the field.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Challenges Bayern to ‘Sextuple Showdown’ Against His 2009 Barcelona Squad

Clips of their cultural impact are also shown, with Ronaldo being asked for selfies while on the pitch while some fans getting Messi's name inked on their bodies. The video also shows BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker along with Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard in the studio, waxing lyrical about the two superstars. The video ends with Messi and Ronaldo celebrating their titles in front of packed crowds.

Fans on social media were also quick to react to the video, which went viral on Friday. On Twitter, one wrote, "We really are blessed to be born in this era to watch Ronaldo and Messi", while another added, "When Messi and Ronaldo retire, they should do it together because that will be the best send-off for them both." A third added, "This is such a great video as it highlights how both of them are great and unique in their own way. Comparison is the thief of joy."

ALSO READ: Man United Fan Reveals How Solskjaer’s Classy Message Helped with His Mental Health Issues

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 300 goals in 326 matches since turning 30.



He scored 463 in 718 matches before turning 30.



Still getting better and better 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NwP5pHprdr — Goal (@goal) February 6, 2021

Messi vs Ronaldo goals record

For Argentina and Barcelona, Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing 722 goals in 900 appearances. However, Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke the record for the most goals scored and has 763 goals in 1,045 appearances.

ALSO READ: Are Barcelona Planning To Restrict Philippe Coutinho To The Bench Amid Financial Crisis?

Image Credits - AP