Man United Fan From India Reveals Daughter's Special Act On Beckham's Birthday: Watch

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have a massive fan base in the world following their incredible success, particularly during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Scottish tactician has been key in nourishing and getting the best out of some of the greatest football stars in the world, including but not limited to David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

These football stars have inspired a massive fan base ever since their rise to the top. The official Premier League India Twitter handle has tweeted a story which sheds light on the love of a father-daughter duo for Man United from the sub-continent.

Man United India fan recalls Man United's first game he ever watched

A Man United fan named Narendar Ananda Bhat has shared the story of how he ended up becoming a die-hard fan of the Red Devils. He reveals he first heard about Man United from a friend who had returned from the UK. He would get several gifts related to Man United, including stickers for Bhat, which was a big deal in the previous century.

'A very striking moment for me came last year, when I told my 👶 about Beckham's birthday and from morning to evening she kept looking at his photo saying 'Happy Birthday Beckham'.



Meet this father-daughter duo who are an ardent @ManUtd supporters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/22n9bhJAmO — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) February 12, 2021

Bhat reveals his father owned a bookstall, which is where he heard about some football stars, including Beckham. And that's how he began following the club. "A Liverpool vs Man United match was the first I went to a pub to watch a screening. I got a part-time job and I saved all my money for a month. There was no confusion to whose jersey I wanted."

Bhat's daughter recognises Rooney, Ronaldo, Nani

Bhat ended up getting a Wayne Rooney jersey, which he wore during the clash against Liverpool. Interestingly, Man United went on to win the clash with Rooney being one of the scorers. Bhat reveals he has portraits of Beckham, Rooney and Ferguson at home, something which his daughter watches every day for the past two years.

"I'd take her in my arms and tell her who is in each photo." As the video plays by, Bhatt's daughter attempts to recognise the likes of Nani, Patrice Evra and Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, the picture dates back to the team's celebration following their Champions League victory in 2008, one of the most successful campaigns during the Ferguson era.

When Bhat's daughter kept wishing Beckham on his birthday

Bhat recalls Beckham's birthday last year. He informed his daughter about the same, and she kept on wishing the Man United legend from morning until evening. He describes this anecdote as something very striking. "Man United has supported me through some difficult times. It is also true that they have sometimes hurt me as well," said Bhat.

Bhat goes on to heap praise on Ferguson. "He is a legend. Even in the 90th minute, we knew he could do wonders through his substitutions or anything he did." He recalls the fact that Ferguson would have a look at his watch during one such moment every game. And that act would ignite excitement and it was understood that something different was about to happen, insists Bhat.

