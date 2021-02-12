Tottenham Star Reveals How Man City Boss Guardiola Comforted Him After Dad’s Tragic Death

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has revealed how Man City boss Pep Guardiola helped him at Bayern Munich when his father was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2014. Ahead of Tottenham's visit to Man City on Saturday, Hojbjerg recalled an intimate moment he shared with the Catalan as a teenager when his father was diagnosed with the illness. The Dane claimed that it was the worst news he could have received as a teenager, but his then-manager at Bayern Munich offered him some key advice.

Tottenham's Hojbjerg reveals why he will always hold a 'special bond' with Pep Guardiola

While speaking in an interview ahead of Spurs' visit to the Etihad Stadium this weekend, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg recalled the time he worked with Guardiola at Bayern Munich. The Danish midfielder was just 17 when he became the youngest player to represent the German club in the Bundesliga but tragedy struck just days after he turned 18. In 2013, Hojbjerg’s father, Christian, called him up to reveal that he was suffering from stomach cancer.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 25-year-old said, "I was heartbroken at that time. Guardiola called me in his office and said: ‘I heard about your father, I’m incredibly sorry. Let’s just talk together’. Then all of a sudden I started crying and said I was confused and scared. Then he said to me: ‘The people you care about the most and who are closest to you, you have to stick to them, even if it costs a little in the workplace’. He said that he would always be there for me. And then he started to cry and did not know what to say.”

Hojbjerg's father was then flown to Germany for treatment which Bayern paid for. Unfortunately, Christian passed away in 2014. Hojbjerg, however, went on to explain how Guardiola also helped him tactically for as long he was at the club.

Højbjerg en Sport BILD: "Pep me enseñó a analizar el juego en detalle: cómo están colocados los adversarios, dónde están los espacios, cómo pueden situarse los jugadores de manera óptima en el campo. Esta visión general, el análisis del fútbol, es muy importante para mi juego" pic.twitter.com/ZBwpkNf95k — Juanma Romero (@Guardiolato) February 11, 2021

Man City are currently at the summit of the Premier League standings, five points clear of second-placed Man United. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Spurs are in eighth place on the league table, four points behind Liverpool in fourth.

