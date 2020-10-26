Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Former Club Real Madrid's Spectacular El Clasico Win

After two successive defeats and mounting criticism from several quarters, Real Madrid brought their A-game to the fore at Camp Nou on Saturday, winning their second El Clasico in a row. Zinedine Zidane's men struck thrice in the game while conceding once to climb to second place on the LaLiga table. And former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Los Blancos' spectacular victory on Saturday.

Valverde bags early lead, Ansu Fati equalises for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid arrived in the game after two humiliating defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk. Reports began doing the rounds that Zidane faces the axe after the team's recent slump in form. But the defending LaLiga champions went on to dust off the criticism with a sensational victory over the Catalan giants.

Federico Valverde bagged the opener as early as five minutes, striking a splendid shot in the left top corner past Neto. But Real Madrid's lead did not last long with Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati arriving in top clutch form at Camp Nou. In the eighth minute, the 17-year-old tapped in to round off a close-range finish after a splendid low cross from Jordi Alba.

El Clasico highlights: Messi denied goal for Barcelona vs Real Madrid by Courtois

The two teams returned to the dressing room with a 1-1 scoreline in the first half. But Zidane's men came determined to bag the three points against their fiercest rivals in the Spanish top flight. And Real Madrid managed to bag the lead after Clement Lenglet was found to have fouled skipper Sergio Ramos in the penalty area by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The 34-year-old Spain international succeeded in beating Neto as he struck a low spot-kick in the left bottom corner to make it 2-1 in favour of the travelling side. Barcelona legend Lionel Messi came close to equalising for his side after beating Ramos, but Thibaut Courtois denied the Argentine in an unforgettable way.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweets after Real Madrid's El Clasico win

In the final minute of the game, midfielder Luka Modric, who came on as a substitute, struck the third goal of the evening, displaying utmost composure in the final third. Immediately following the victory, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a selfie under the sun, seen relaxing on a bench.

The image was accompanied by the caption, "Siiiiiii" his famous celebration that came into vogue during his nine-season stay at Bernabeu. It seems unlikely to be a mere coincidence, citing the fact that he even attended last season's El Clasico in March at Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 recovery still underway

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been recovering from the novel coronavirus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for the second time last week. With Barcelona next coming up against Juventus in the Champions League, it seems unlikely for him to make it to the matchday squad.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid Twitter