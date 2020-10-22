Tottenham Left-back Reguilon Could Make Real Madrid Return Only Months After Transfer

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur signed Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon over the summer and the Spaniard tipped to succeed under Jose Mourinho. The Spain international, who won the Europa League on loan with Sevilla last season, agreed to the deal in search of regular game time. However, he could now make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to reports this week.

Real Madrid set to trigger Sergio Reguilon buyback clause

Manchester United were also keen on signing Reguilon, but Spurs ultimately succeeded in landing the left-back after agreeing to include a buyback clause. A report by Sports Witness claims that Real Madrid are bracing for the defender's return next summer. Los Blancos will look to trigger the buyback clause that the club had inserted in his deal with Spurs.

Not bad to be my first Premier League match... pic.twitter.com/6fMzwMVJ0R — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 4, 2020

Real Madrid have reportedly come to terms with the fact that the ageing Marcelo cannot bomb up and down the left wing anymore every game. Moreover, the club hierarchy has immense faith in the 23-year-old Reguilon's ability to replace Marcelo. Although Zinedine Zidane signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon in 2019, the club management isn't impressed by his display on the flanks.

Club's defence exposed by Shakhtar, paves way for Sergio Reguilon to Real Madrid talk

Although Zidane prefers Mendy over Reguilon, the club management will move to ensure Reguilon's return to Real Madrid. According to Real Madrid news, the amount is estimated at £40.6 million and Los Blancos might trigger the Sergio Reguilon buyback clause to sign him next summer.

Real Madrid's defensive hollowness was exposed by Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in the Champions League. Marcelo led the team in the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos. Indeed, the team felt the absence of the 34-year-old centre-back, as they went on to concede thrice in the first half.

No natural right-back fit ahead of El Clasico

Right-backs Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are out with respective injuries, leaving no natural right-back at Zidane's disposal. The manager decided to start Mendy on the right, with the Frenchman taking up the task well. Real Madrid's defence was counted amongst the best just last season, but are struggling with two consecutive defeats and an El Clasico around the corner. The much-anticipated Real Madrid vs Barcelona game is slated to take place on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Sergio Reguilon Twitter