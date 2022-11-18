Cristiano Ronaldo To Play With Lionel Messi At PSG? CR7's Reply Is Music To Ears For Fans

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up on his relationship with rival Lionel Messi during an interview with talk show host Piers Morgan. Ronaldo called Messi an amazing player and said that his relationship with him is more like a teammate. Ronaldo also discussed the possibility of playing with the Argentine star at Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo said he would have no problem in sharing the same dressing room as Messi.

Is Ronaldo keen on playing with Messi at PSG?

"Why not? Everything is possible in football," Ronaldo said when asked if he would be open to sharing the dressing room with Messi in case PSG makes a bid for him. Ronaldo further added that PSG will for sure sell a lot of shirts if he joins the club.

Ronaldo also discussed his relationship with Messi, saying that he is more like a teammate to him than a friend. Ronaldo described Messi as an amazing player and noted that since they have been on the same stage together for 16 years, their relationship is great. Ronaldo continued by saying that he would not refer to Messi as a friend but rather as a teammate.

“Amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate," Ronaldo said in his interview.

Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag

In the same interview, Ronaldo lashed out at Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag, saying that he doesn't respect the manager because he doesn't show respect to him. Ronaldo also said that he is shocked that United has made no progress since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. Ronaldo also revealed that the club wanted him gone, despite widespread claims that he intended to leave United and join another team so he could play in the UEFA Champions League.

“I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. Yes [they are trying to force Ronaldo out], not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club. Yes [at a senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too,” Ronaldo explained.

