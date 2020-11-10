Cristiano Ronaldo Tops European Goal-scoring Charts This Calendar Year, Ahead Of L Messi

Coming February, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 36. But his age hasn’t propelled any decline in his form over the past few seasons. Although it is believed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is beyond his prime years, he still has managed to stay atop, statistically, to say the least. The 35-year-old leads the goalscoring charts in Europe this calendar year.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals tally hit 27 this calendar year

Following his recovery from the coronavirus, Ronaldo marked his return with a brace, when he came off as a substitute against Spezia in Serie A. Although he failed to score against Ferencvaros in the Champions League the following matchday, he did leave his mark with an assist in his side’s 4-1 victory.

Head up and believe in the work we’re doing! 💪🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/jyfc8WpaFX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 8, 2020

Ronaldo also bagged another goal in the Serie A game against Lazio but had to be subbed off later in the game following an ankle injury. Following his substitution, Juventus went on to concede and had to share the spoils with Lazio. The Portuguese international has now netted 27 times this calendar year, averaging a goal every 73 minutes on the field.

Lewandowski goals fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo 2020 stats

Cristiano Ronaldo goals' stats are better than Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has enjoyed one of his most successful years, collectively and individually. The Poland international has managed to net 26 goals since January, helping his side win the Bundesliga, besides the Champions League. He has racked up a goal every 66 minutes.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile occupies the third spot in the list with 22 goals for the Serie A giants. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been one of the top performers in Europe since his rise at RB Salzburg. And the Norwegian international sits behind Immobile in the list with 19 goals to his credit.

Lionel Messi 2020 goals stuck at 15

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s arch-rival and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi hasn’t been his usual self this year, particularly since the start of the new season. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was on the cusp of leaving Barcelona the previous summer, has netted 15 goals this calendar year. The Argentina international rakes up a goal every 159th minute, stats that suggest a steep decline in his form over the previous season.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter