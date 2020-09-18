Thiago Pens Emotional Letter To Bayern; Lewandowski Responds Ahead Of Liverpool Move

Bayern Munich star Thiago is all set to join Premier League champions Liverpool in the coming days after seven years in the Bundesliga. The Spanish midfield maestro has established himself as one of the finest creative midfielders in the world and presents a massive coup by Jurgen Klopp as he aims to retain the Premier League title. With the Thiago to Liverpool transfer all but done, the 29-year-old has penned an emotional farewell letter to Bayern Munich.

Also Read: Thiago To Liverpool: A Champagne Footballer Capable Of Orchestrating Control And Chaos

Thiago Alcantara Bayern exit: Spanish star pens emotional farewell letter ahead of Liverpool transfer

Thiago confirmed his transfer to Liverpool by bidding farewell to Bayern Munich in an emotional open letter. The 29-year-old had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and Liverpool jumped on the opportunity to bring the Spanish international to Anfield. Thiago Alcantara, in his open letter, mentioned that the time had come to seek new challenges in what was the most difficult decision of his career.

Speaking on his Bayern career, the 29-year-old said that he has grown as a player during his time at Bayern and is closing his chapter with a wonderful club, where he enjoyed triumphs, joy and also hard times. The Spanish international said that he arrived in Germany as a man full of dreams, and will be leaving with many of them fulfilled in what has been a successful seven-year stint.

Also Read: Bale To Spurs, Thiago To Liverpool Enrages Man United Fans As 'Glazers Out' Trends Again

Ahead of the Thiago to Liverpool transfer, the former Barcelona midfielder said that he learned to love a tradition at Bayern Munich, and will never forget it despite leaving the club for new pastures. The 29-year-old wrote that his decision to leave is purely a sporting one and added that he experienced some fantastic moments at Bayern. Thiago wrote that Bavaria will always be his home and the Bayern family have always loved him and cherished him every second. Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski also paid his tribute to Thiago, claiming that it was a pleasure to play with a 'magician' like him.

Also Read: Man United Fans Unhappy With Anthony Martial Snub for POTY Award As Bruno Fernandes Wins

Thiago to Liverpool: Premier League champions beat Man United to Bayern Munich star's signing

Thiago's transfer was the source of much speculation with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man United both competing for his signature. The Spanish midfielder was 'desperate' to play under Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have agreed to pay £20m across Thiago's four-year contract, with a further £5m in potential add-ons. The former Barcelona star spent seven seasons in Bavaria, making more than 200 appearances for the club and won 16 major club honours including the 2020 Champions League.

Also Read: Tottenham Have Signed 31 Players, Spent £483 MILLION Since Selling Gareth Bale In 2013

(Image Courtesy: Thiago Instagram)