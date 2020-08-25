Louis Van Gaal Takes Aim At Ed Woodward For Failed Transfers Ft Neymar, Lewandowski, Mane

The relationship between the fans and the Man United board is at an all-time low, with Ed Woodward and co having failed to make any inroads in the transfer market so far. The Manchester United hierarchy has been under the scanner in recent seasons after many of their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era signings failed to deliver. The Red Devils are known to be linked with some of the biggest names in world football, and former manager Louis van Gaal has shed light on how Man United CEO Ed Woodward failed to deliver a single signing from the Dutchman's list of his 10 top targets.

Man United transfer news: Louis van Gaal slams Ed Woodward and Man United board for lack of transfers

Louis van Gaal has claimed that Ed Woodward and the Man United board had failed to deliver some of his critical targets during his spell in England. In an interview with FourFourTwo, Van Gaal revealed the shortlist of players he wanted to bring in during his first summer in charge at Old Trafford. The former Dutch national team coach said that he wished for Robert Lewandowski to lead the line, but when the move did not happen, he turned his attention to Gonzalo Higuain. Louis van Gaal stated that considering the pedigree of the club, Manchester United needed to think big and he also urged Ed Woodward and the Man United board to sign Neymar Jr.

The former Barcelona coach further listed out names such as Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez as he wanted quick wingers. Still, the Man United board refused to budge, and the duo joined arch-rivals and Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. Louis van Gaal was also keen on adding Thomas Muller to his ranks, while he wanted N'Golo Kante in central midfield.

Louis van Gaal said that he retained an interest in James Milner, who was playing at Manchester City back then, and while he was quite old, he was a multi-positional player and had excellent leadership skills. The former Bayern Munich boss also targetted the centre-back duo of Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels as they were 'the best at building from the back'. Van Gaal revealed that it felt odd that some of his targets joined arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City after he left the club.

Man United transfer news: Lois van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford

Former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal was appointed as head coach ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, after a disastrous first season post Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. The Red Devils splashed the cash on signing the likes of Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind after the old guard of Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic left Old Trafford. While there was sizeable transfer activity, the Red Devils had a mediocre season, finishing fourth in the Premier League, while bowing out in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Louis van Gaal won the FA Cup the following season, as Manchester United finished fifth, failing to qualify for the Champions League. Van Gaal was subsequently sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

