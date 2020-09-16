Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled For Glum Look In Latest £2,000 Outfit On Luxury Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo does not always have it easy with the fans. In a world where social media trolling is quite the norm, the likes of Ronaldo get scrutinised even for their choice of expression in the photos they post online. The Juventus attacker was recently trolled by fans for his glum expression while rocking a £2,000 Louis Vuitton silk set and relaxing on his £5.5 million yacht.

Ronaldo posted the picture to social media where he appeared to be chilling on his luxurious yacht with a setting sun in the backdrop. However, Ronaldo's expression is what caught the attention of most fans, giving rise to a flurry of reactions/memes. Trying to decode the reason behind his not-so-happy mood, a host of users suggested various hilarious scenarios, which might explain Ronaldo's expression when the photo was taken.

What a beautiful 🌅🙏 pic.twitter.com/GvOCmoBKjt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 14, 2020

Social media reactions to Ronaldo's expression in recent photo

Irish sports betting company Paddy Power started the trolling of Cristiano Ronaldo with an unusual take on his mood while the photo was taken.

Ronaldo looking like a man whose grandmother has insisted on taking a photo of him in the new pyjamas she's just bought him for his birthday pic.twitter.com/elxMlr43qy — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 14, 2020

This inadvertently initiated a slew of comments from fans, placing Ronaldo in absurd real-life situations. Here are some of the best reactions:

Mom, why is Ronaldo wearing your nightie... :O https://t.co/wgHdZrSSBI — Mukkuboi (@aditya_mukerjee) September 14, 2020

Prison escapee on a £5.5million yacht?

You look like you just escaped from prison!!! — Lerato Mpothu (@LeratoMpothu) September 14, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo? Broke?

That's a face of a broken man 😔😔 — Cfcjamie89⚽️🍺 (@CfcJamie89) September 14, 2020

this poor guy can’t even afford shoes :( let’s do our thing twitter! venmo me at austin-mcclanahan-3 and we’ll purchase him a nice pair of kicks! https://t.co/48RJyrAi52 — rockin aust🕺 (@austinmcc9) September 14, 2020

'NOT' close enough!

United away kit — G.D. (@gdavis78) September 14, 2020

Is that the United jersey? 😅 https://t.co/bmHIBJ0dkb — Mallam Mansur Ringim 🇳🇬 (@MSRingim) September 14, 2020

Per reports, the cost of Ronaldo's shirt alone is £955, while the trouser retails for another £855. The steep price tag might not concern football's first billion-dollar athlete, who according to Forbes, earned £91 million in 2020, second only to his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. In 2020, the 35-year-old made $60 million in salary, while he pocketed another $45 million from his numerous endorsement deals. The five-time Ballon d'Or is estimated to have a net worth of more than $500 million (£388 million).

Despite what his expression might suggest, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be rejuvenated for the start of the 19th season in his professional career. Earlier this month, the 35-year-old scored his 100th international goal - becoming only the second man in history to reach the milestone - with a stunning free-kick against Sweden in the Nations League. He went on to score his 101st goal in the match, helping Portugal to a 2-0 win.

Ronaldo was on target this past Sunday, scoring the opener in Juventus' 5-0 friendly win over Novara. The Old Lady will kickstart their new campaign this Sunday, hosting Sampdoria in Serie A.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter Handle)