Man United Fans React As Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Signs A New Deal With The Club

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ended speculation of a move to Man United after signing a new five-year contract extension with the Villans. Man United were heavily linked with a move for Grealish this summer but the 25-year old's contract with Aston Villa now runs out in 2025, with a significant release clause. There were mixed reactions from Man United fans on social media as some claimed that Grealish wouldn't ever be able to play for a big club while others believed that the 20-time English champions missed out on signing supreme talent.

"It is 𝗠𝗬 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕, 𝗠𝗬 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 and I am very happy here." - @JackGrealish 💜#Grealish2025 pic.twitter.com/KNducgD2RF — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 15, 2020

Premier League news: Jack Grealish transfer rumours quashed as Aston Villa captain signs contract extension

Earlier on Tuesday, Aston Villa revealed talisman Jack Grealish signed a new five-year contract extension with the club. According to reports from Sky Sports, Jack Grealish's new contract contains a significant pay rise, compared with his previous deal which was set to expire in 2023, and also contains a bigger buy-out clause than his previous contract. Upon signing his upgraded five-year contract extension, Grealish claimed that he was "delighted" to commit his long-term future at Villa Park referring to Aston Villa as "home".

ALSO READ: Nigeria's New Nike Home Kit Sends Fans Buzzing With Its Spectacular Design

Grealish joined Aston Villa at the age of six and came through the youth system before eventually making his first-team debut for the club in May 2014. Since then, Grealish has gone on to make 189 appearances for Villa, scoring 25 goals so far. Grealish played a pivotal role in guiding Aston Villa to Premier League promotion in 2018-19 after three years in the Championship and was also crucial to the club retaining their top-flight status last season. Villa begin their 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday with a Carabao Cup tie at Burton before playing their first Premier League match against Sheffield United on Monday.

ALSO READ: Who Is Uros Racic? Man United Prepare Bid For 'next Matic' As Thiago Deal Reaches Impasse

Man United fans react to Jack Grealish signing a contract extension with Aston Villa

Man United were heavily linked with signing Jack Grealish over the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planned to lure the Englishman at Old Trafford to bolster his squad. Amid interest from Man United, reports claimed that Aston Villa slapped an £80 million price tag on Grealish. However, United were unwilling to match Villa's price tag given the financial ramifications of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: ISL 2020: Training Grounds Assigned To All ISL Teams Ahead Of 2020 League Campaign

Some Man United fans felt that Grealish should have been a top priority for the club this summer. On Twitter, one wrote, "Why did we wait for so long? Grealish was probably hoping for a big club to swoop in for him" while another added, " Grealish would have been perfect for us along with Fernandes, Pogba and Van de Beek". However, some United fans felt that Grealish's price tag might have been the deciding factor in United failing to make a move for the England star.

Not sure if any top club would be coming for him ever again just like the Zaha situation. paying 80m for Grealish is a waste of money and he isn't worth it and next will. his transfer values will keep depreciating day by day due to his age — 😜😜🍓🍇LADI🍒😍😍😍 ➐ (@Idaluwkuhc) September 15, 2020

AKA....no one would go near the ridiculous valuation Villa put on him. — Andrew (@andrewv9182) September 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Hamburg Defender Toni Leistner Leaps Into Stands To Attack Fan After German Cup Defeat

Image Credits - Jack Grealish Twitter