Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Here's A Look At The Star's Illustrious Career

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today, while also marking a glorious football career. During his illustrious career, the Portuguese has played in three major leagues in Europe- Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A. Let us look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s achievements in these leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League records

Cristiano Ronaldo rose to fame during his stint with Premier League giants Manchester United. The Portuguese was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003 and went on to play for six seasons with the Red Devils. The star made a total of 196 appearances in the Premier League, while also netting a massive 84 goals for Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier League titles with the Old Trafford side (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), while also winning the Champions League in 2008. He won his first Ballon d'Or for his amazing performance in 2007-2008 season, before joining Real Madrid in 2009 on a then world-record transfer amounting to £80 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo LaLiga records

Cristiano Ronaldo reached his peak with Real Madrid where he went on to achieve every possible accolade both individually and collectively. The Portuguese spent nine seasons with Los Blancos, where he made a total of 292 LaLiga appearances. He scored 311 goals, making him the second-highest goalscorer in the league, behind his arch-rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo won four Ballon d'Or awards (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) for his amazing performances for Real Madrid. He won the league twice (2011-12, 2016-17) before securing a move to Juventus in 2018, in search of new challenges.

Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A records

After his transfer to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has not seen a decline in his form. The Portuguese managed to win Serie A in his first season with the Old Lady, becoming one of the few players to win domestic titles in three different countries. He has already netted 50 goals for the Turin side, of which 40 have been scored in the league. Ronaldo, also called as Mr Champions League, courtesy of his five European titles still strives to win the Champions League with Juventus.

