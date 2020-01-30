Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes FIRST Person To Reach 200 Million Followers On Instagram

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a goalscoring spree since the turn of the year. He's registered multiple records to his name. The Portuguese has yet again set a new record, this time off the field. He's managed to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram: He is the first person with 200 million followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the first person to reach the 200-million followers mark on Instagram. Apart from Ronaldo, only Instagram’s official page has about 330 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram: Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr are also in the top 10 list

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is fourth on the list after managing 169 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Apart from Ronaldo, his arch-rival Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr are the only footballers to make it to the top 10 list. While Messi is eighth on the list with 141 million followers, Neymar is placed 10th, courtesy of his 131 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram: He earns €48 million annually through sponsored posts

According to a study conducted by Instagram marketing company Hopper HQ, the Portuguese earns as much as €900,000 for every sponsored post. It amounts to almost €48 million. It is more than the amount that Juventus pays to Ronaldo (€31 million). Apart from huge followers on Instagram, the Portuguese also boasts off about 82.4 million Twitter followers. Additionally, he has 122 million likes on his Facebook page.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the fifth highest goalscorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 738 goals in 1028 games. This is three goals more than Germany legend Gerd Muller's tally. Muller had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers. His side will next play against Fiorentina in Serie A on February 2, 2020.

