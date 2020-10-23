Cristiano Ronaldo's Hairstyles Over The Years: From Buns, Curls To Semi-bald And Blonde

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game and the Portuguese legend has been a talismanic presence on and off the field. Off the field, the 35-year-old is one of the richest athletes in the world and remains a fashion icon among his supporters. While goals are a constant with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, his hairstyles have suggested a different tale altogether, as the Juventus ace likes nothing better than a regular chop.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyles: Juventus ace goes semi-bald during isolation

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus for the second consecutive time on Thursday. While he recovers from the deadly bug, the Juventus ace fancied another hair cut, this time going semi-bald. The Cristiano Ronaldo new look came as a surprise to many fans, but the 35-year-old is likely to have yet another chop before he gets back to training. The former Manchester United star has always experimented with his hair, dating back to his early days at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyles through the years 📷. pic.twitter.com/JFexpzclUX — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 22, 2020

Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo sported blonde boyish curls, which he later revisited during the lockdown earlier this year. Since joining Juventus, the Portuguese has been more creative with his hairstyles and featured a man bun last season. He experimented with an Alice band pulling his locks off his face before they grew long enough for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to braid them. While the man bun looked neat, Ronaldo soon ditched it for his favoured undercut, which has been his base hairstyle over the years.

The 35-year-old hasn't refrained from making subtle variations to his undercut, especially during his Real Madrid days. The former Manchester United star sported shaved lines in his hairdo during the 2014 and the 2018 World Cups. He also famously had a "mullet' hairstyle during the 2006/07 season, the longest he had ever grown his hair. At Real Madrid, in the beginning, he again reverted to the short on the back and sides but preferred a much-spiked top.

From 2003 to 2020 Cristiano Ronaldo's hairstyle evolution. ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/UyKATjY2ZO — ً (@CRonaldo_755) October 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus ace set to miss Barcelona clash

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus, meaning that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is effectively ruled out of the mouthwatering clash against Barcelona next week. The former Real Madrid ace tested covid-19 positive last week and missed Portugal’s game against Sweden, before giving the games against Crotone and Dynamo Kyiv a miss.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reports that the Cristiano Ronaldo Covid-19 test report saw very less virus load despite being deemed positive. Reports suggest that Serie A giants are set to request UEFA for permission to allow a Covid test for Cristiano Ronaldo, 48 hours before the Juventus vs Barcelona game on October 28.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)