Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Ditch Sweets And Eat Vegetables To Fight COVID-19

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his fans for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo had tested positive for the virus while on international duty and has since been spending time in self-isolation. Some media reports had suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo had violated safety protocol by taking a flight to Italy on Wednesday.

However, those claims have since been refuted by the Juventus forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo speaking to his fans on Instagram Live this week. The 35-year-old also posted a picture of himself relaxing by the poolside at his home.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Earning Is More Than Four Serie A Clubs: Incredible Numbers Revealed

Cristiano Ronald health tips on Instagram

The 35-year-old talked about the importance of developing a strong immune system, as he propagated spending time out in the sun. Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that while people don’t have that perception, the sun can do a lot of good for the immune system. Sharing his experience, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he tries to indulge in some sunbathing whenever he gets the chance. Talking about his routine, Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed that he always tries to get 20-30 minutes of sunshine despite it being difficult to do so in Turin.

Also Read: LaLiga Chief Says Neymar, Ronaldo Aren't 'essential Elements' Like 'heritage' Lionel Messi

Expounding more on his tips, Cristiano Ronaldo urged fans to ditch sweets, appealing to them to eat well and include green vegetables in their diet. The Juventus forward also stressed on the importance of good sleep, as he asked fans to sleep for eight or nine hours daily with everything off and no lights on. Giving fans an insight into his fitness regimen, Ronaldo revealed that his diet is high in Vitamin C and D along with high levels of Selenium and Omega 3. Ronaldo also discussed that while a lot of people may not like it, just walking is also important for one’s immunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo:



"I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."



"I sometimes eat up to six smaller meals a day to make sure I have enough energy to perform each session at top level." — Satrac 🇵🇹 (@satrac) October 13, 2020

Also Read: Juventus Plotting MASSIVE €397m Bid For Kylian Mbappe With Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Turin

Ronaldo COVID: Star's self-isolation lifestyle revealed

While concluding the interaction with his fans, Cristiano Ronaldo urged his supporters to take care of their health and not be afraid of the virus. The Real Madrid legend also hit back at recent claims which suggested that he violated safety guidelines, with Ronaldo mentioning that he has had a discussion with his teammates about the responsibility of doing the right things. Talking about how he is spending time in self-isolation, Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned that he will be staying on a separate floor away from his kids for the next 10 days as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Accused Of Breaking COVID-19 Protocols By Italy Sports Minister

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram