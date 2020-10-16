Juventus Plotting MASSIVE €397m Bid For Kylian Mbappe With Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Turin

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a generational talent since his rise at Monaco in the 2016-17 season. His splendid performance with the then Ligue 1 champions earned him a blockbuster move to PSG. However, there is more to the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga with several top clubs lining up to sign him. Apart from Real Madrid and Liverpool, Italian champions Juventus have emerged as the surprise targets to rope in the French superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo to facilitate Kylian Mbappe's move to Juventus?

According to a report by Tuttosport, Juventus are prepared to smash the world record transfer fee to sign Mbappe next summer. However, there's an interesting touch to the story. Juventus are willing to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the deal, who will head to Paris as part of it. A fee of €397 million is the reported amount that the defending Serie A champions will have to pay for the Kylian Mbappe transfer, which will smash the previous record set by PSG in signing Neymar from Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Juventus in 2018 with the hope of winning the Champions League; an accolade that has been a distant dream for the Bianconeri. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been unsuccessful so far in his quest to clinch his sixth Champions League title.

Real Madrid keen on signing Kylian Mbappe next summer

Besides the Juventus transfer news, defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are also keen on sealing a move for the 2018 World Cup winner. Recent reports suggest that club president Florentino Perez has taken up the task of convincing PSG bosses personally to pull off the mega move. Real Madrid did not spend a single penny on signings this summer and instead have earned a decent sum with the sale of several players, including Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and James Rodriguez.

Mbappe's contract with PSG runs until 2022 and he is yet to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract also runs out around the same time. With Mbappe set to enter the final year of his contract next summer, PSG would ensure a decision is agreed upon to avoid losing their prized asset on a free transfer in 2022.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Instagram