Lionel Messi Heaps Praise On Chelsea's English Youngster Mason Mount

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has gotten off to an impressive start to life in the top flight since returning from a loan spell at Derby Couty. Mason Mount has gone on to cement his place in Frank Lampard's starting XI this season. Mount has also endeared himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful over the course of the season. In another milestone for the Chelsea youngster, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi revealed that he holds Mason Mount in high regard.

Lionel Messi has big words for the Premier League youngster

As reported by Football London, Lionel Messi chose Mason Mount in his 'youth on the rise' category. They also reported that Lionel Messi had many words of praise for Mason Mount. 'Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best,' said Lionel Messi. With his exceptional display this season, Mason Mount fashioned a chance for himself to feature in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. However, Euro 2020 has been postponed to next year. Regardless, the future looks bright for Mason Mount as Frank Lampard looks to build on his young Chelsea side.

Lionel Messi on Mason Mount: "Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best,” #CFC pic credit: Getty images pic.twitter.com/PDPUp3fTaZ — Bridge News📰 (@cfc_wale) March 30, 2020

Lionel Messi wage cut

Lionel Messi and the entire Barcelona squad have reportedly agreed to take a 70% cut in their wages to support their team during the time of crisis. Barcelona declared they will face an economical hit in the coming days due to the suspension of the games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players showed their support to the team during the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain and agreed to the cut. Lionel Messi announced the news on his Instagram handle.

