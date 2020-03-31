Cristiano Ronaldo Could QUIT Juventus For $77.54 Million Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to quit the club in order for the Serie A giants to balance their books in the summer. The Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit news may shock football fans around the globe but the coronavirus situation in Italy has impacted the financial situation of most clubs in the country. Most recently, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his clubmates agreed on a pay cut as Juventus need to re-distribute wages towards other staff members at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit: Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut the beginning of the end?

Daniel Rugani was the first player to test positive for coronavirus in Serie A. Rugani's Juventus teammates Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala then tested positive. With the Serie A suspended, clubs aren't generating enough revenue through the sale of tickets nor through the telecast of matches to pay off players' wages. Therefore, Serie A clubs decided to wave player wages for four months due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo also has to undergo the same procedure but his wage bill at Juventus has called for closer inspection.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit: Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut update

The Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut report suggested that Juventus have issues with their financial books. The 35-year-old is Serie A's runaway highest earner, making €31 million ($34 million) a season. Paying nearly €600,000 ($657,000) a week to keep Ronaldo at Juventus, the Italian giants have some respite following the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut news amid the coronavirus crisis. However, in order to keep their own books balanced and in check, Ronaldo's exit from Turin could be on the cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit: The elusive Champions League

Juventus bought Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2018 in order to attain the elusive Champions League title. However, despite netting 21 goals in the Serie A last term, and winning the title, the Champions League target remained unfulfilled. It is reported by Il Messaggero that Juventus will demand around £62.5 million ($77.54 million) for Cristiano Ronaldo, as his contract expires in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus exit: Italy coronavirus update

With the death toll breaching 11,500 due to coronavirus in Italy, the country is impacted severely by the spread of the plague. There are over 101,000 cases of coronavirus victims in Italy and just over 14,600 have recovered. Serie A might not resume anytime soon as coronavirus continues to spread in Italy with every passing day.

