Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Fans Back In The Stadium So That They Could Boo Him

It has been more than ten months since fans were disallowed in football stadiums owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, football stars are having a tough time in the absence of fans, who act as a major source of energy for the teams to give it all on the field. Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has also expressed his hopes for an early return of spectators in the stadium, but only because he wishes to be jeered at by rival fans again.

Cristiano Ronaldo Player Of The Century coronation ahead of Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Player Of The Century at the Globe Soccer Awards for his spectacular display on the field for close to two decades now. In doing so, he beat his arch-rival and Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, for the top accolade. The two have enjoyed a healthy rivalry on the field for more than a decade.

Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!@Globe_Soccer #globesoccer pic.twitter.com/sAIl3V8ezz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2020

The award was determined in keeping with the voting of the fans. Ronaldo emerged as the preferred choice for the top honour. Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar was also awarded the Golden Foot recently, another accolade which six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi hasn't clinched as of yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses being jeered at by fans in football stadiums

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony on Sunday, Ronaldo conceded that he has missed the fans in football stadiums a lot. He further goes on to elaborate that he misses the jeers directed at him by rival supporters, insisting that he likes it when they boo him every time he is on the ball.

Juventus FC & Portugal national team player 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo at⁣ the 15th 🇦🇪 Dubai International Sports Conference⁣⁣⁣⁣@Cristiano #GlobeSoccer pic.twitter.com/7zi4qUeYLC — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

The 35-year-old Portuguese forward hoped that 2021 will start on a decent note and fans will soon be allowed in stadiums. "I do it first of all because I love football. My passion is always football. I play for my family, my kids, my friends, the fans. But I don't like it, to be honest. It's so weird," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on playing behind closed doors.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on inspiring children

Ronaldo also spoke about the massive influence that he has had on the younger generation for a long time now. He asserted that it has been a moment of pride for him to see and know that kids imitate every aspect of his personality on the field, further claiming that kids are the future. He reveals many kids would perform the 'siiiii' celebration on seeing him in Dubai, the city where the award ceremony was hosted.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter