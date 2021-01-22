Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Tally Refuted By Czech FA, Claims Josef Bican Still Ahead

Celebrations were in full swing when Juventus clinched the Supercoppa Italiana title following a splendid victory against Napoli on Wednesday. Juventus had other reasons to celebrate too, apart from the title win. Club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 760th goal to break Josef Bican’s all-time record tally. Even as his fans celebrate the Portuguese’s impeccable milestone, the official goal tally has been refuted by the Czech Football Federation.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo shows off dance moves with Juve teammates after Supercoppa win: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Josef Bican goal record

Despite an entertaining first half, the two sides failed to break the deadlock. It was only in the 64th minute when Ronaldo produced a clinical finish from close range past David Ospina. The goal saw him overtake Josef Bican’s previous record of 759 goals in the history of the sport.

Apart from Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata netted in injury time to leave no space for Napoli to equalise. Juventus ultimately went on to clinch the title. Their victory in the competition spells minuscule success, citing the fact that the defending champions trail by 10 points against AC Milan in the Serie A.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus to Supercoppa Italiana win with HISTORIC 760th goal

Czech FA refutes Cristiano Ronaldo goal record

Even as the fans were celebrating Ronaldo’s incredible milestone, the Czech Football Federation came out with its own claims. The Football Federation released an official statement to claim that Bican had netted 821 goals in his decorated career, thus refuting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s sensational goal tally. Here's what the Czech FA had to say:

The best goalscorer in football history? 🤔



The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches.



Jaroslav Kolář, the Head of the committee shares more details. pic.twitter.com/eYqTcGJf1p — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) January 21, 2021

“The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches,” read the Czech Football Team’s official tweet. Per the new diktat, Ronaldo will have to net 62 more goals to overtake Bican’s goal tally.

Also Read | Barcelona REJECTED Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2003 for Ronaldinho, reveals Joan Laporta

Messi goals record refuted by Santos

This isn’t however the first time that a club or a national team have refuted records of certain players. Barcelona icon Lionel Messi recently overtook Brazilian great Pele’s record of most goals for a single club. After Messi netted his 644th goal for Barcelona, Santos released a statement claiming that the three-time World Cup winner had scored 1091 goals in his stint with the Brazilian outfit and not 643.

Also Read | Santos DISPUTE Lionel Messi's goal record, claim Brazil legend Pele still holds it

Image courtesy: AP