Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Dance Moves With Juve teammates After Supercoppa Win: Watch

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday night. He became the highest all-time goalscorer in the history of football and won his fourth trophy at Juventus as well. The 35-year-old was visibly delighted after Juve's 2-0 win over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana as he danced around with his teammates Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado.

ALSO READ: City Breaks Down Villa's Resistance To Win 2-0 In EPL

Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2021: Ronaldo shows off dance moves with McKennie and Cuadrado

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata helped Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, the annual meeting between the Coppa Italia winners and the Serie A champions. Gennaro Gattuso's side had a few chances in the first half but failed to convert their opportunities and the Bianconeri made the Partenopei pay after the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 62nd minute as he lashed the ball home from close range. It was his 20th goal of the season for Juventus and it also took his tally to a historic 760 career goals for club and country. Napoli had a great chance to equalise after Dries Mertens was fouled in the box but Lorenzo Insigne dragged the resulting spot-kick wide.

ALSO READ: Man United Achieve Longest Ongoing unbeaten Run In PL After Victory Against Fulham

As Napoli continued to chase the game, substitute Alvaro Morata sealed the win on a breakaway for Juventus five minutes into injury time. The Spaniard ended up tapping the ball into an open net as Juventus won the game and the Supercoppa Italiana. It was also the first trophy for Andrea Pirlo as Juventus manager.

The celebrations for Juventus continued beyond the final whistle and in the locker room. However, even while the Juventus stars were waiting for their train back to Turin, some players including Ronaldo were in party mode. The Portuguese star was filmed with a mask on as he performed a few dance moves along with Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado. The trio was seen shimmying to the tunes in the background.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Juventus To Supercoppa Italiana Win With HISTORIC 760th Goal

Fans were quick to react to the video, which soon went viral on social media. On Twitter, one wrote, "GOAT celebration after the GOAT record of 760 goals". A second added, "Ronaldo teaching the South and North American how Europeans dance". Juventus will now shift their focus back to Serie A for their weekend fixture against Bologna. The defending champions are still 10 points behind league leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand.

ALSO READ: Zidane Caught SMIRKING As Real Madrid Suffer Humiliation Against Alcoyano In Copa Del Rey

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram