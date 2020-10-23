Real Madrid's Jovic Faces Six Months In Jail For ‘breaking Coronavirus Rules’ In Serbia

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has landed himself in trouble once again after the 22-year-old broke coronavirus regulations in Serbia. The striker has been involved in a variety of off-field issues over the past 18 months, coinciding with his £58 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his latest offence could mean serious trouble, as the Serbian international could face up to six months in prison for breach of rules.

Luka Jovic jail: Real Madrid striker could be imprisoned for six months over breach of regulations

Real Madrid had advised all their staff and players to quarantine themselves in March after the club's basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for Covid-19. However, Jovic then chose to travel to Serbia at the height of the pandemic to meet his girlfriend in Belgrade. Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope report Serbian officials want Jovic jailed for six months for 'failing to comply with health protocols after his return from Spain'. According to RTS, Jovic had to pay a fine of £27,000 which may help soften the punishment imposed.

🚨| Luka Jovic faces six months in jail for violating protocols during national lockdown.



Serbian prosecutors ask for six months in prison because "he did not comply with health protocols after his return from Spain." @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/7RMLRu1rhX — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 22, 2020

The 22-year-old was heavily criticised by Serbian media at that point, especially after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic urged the country's citizens abroad to self-isolate before returning home. Real said at the time that the striker had special permission to fly home for medical reasons.

According to Marca, Jovic's father claimed that the 22-year-old had two COVID-19 tests and tested negative in both, which is why he returned to Serbia. Jovic Sr further added that the former Frankfurt star had stayed at home in Belgrade and the pictures with his girlfriend were taken in Spain.

The Real Madrid striker had issued an apology but also defended himself at the time after constant criticism in the press and social media. After scoring 17 goals in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 campaign, Luka Jovic managed just two goals in the whole of last season for Real Madrid and was constantly linked with a move away this summer.

The 22-year-old started Los Blancos' Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk, where Zinedine Zidane's side fell to a shock 3-2 defeat. Jovic is likely to be named on the bench for this weekend's El Clasico, with Karim Benzema likely to replace him at centre-forward.

(Image Courtesy: Luka Jovic Instagram)