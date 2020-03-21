Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Appeal To Young Fans: 'play Inside, Play For The World'

Sportspersons around the world have resorted to self-isolation as the pandemic coronavirus continues to grip various parts of the world, leaving all sporting events cancelled or rescheduled. With each passing day, the number of people affected by the virus around the world continues to rise. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is quarantined in his house in Funchal, Portugal along with his family, had an important message for young fans and took to social media to drop the golden words. Posting a photo of himself working out in the gym, Cristiano Ronaldo appealed to his fans to play the sport indoors & said that if they ever wanted to play for the people around the world, then it was best to do so now & that they would be helping millions around the globe.

Ronaldo's heartfelt appeal to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island

The news of 'Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island' made fans on social media ask the question, 'How much does an island cost'?. Cristiano Ronaldo earns a salary of around €3.1 million per annum through his Juventus contract excluding endorsements and brands. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around $460 million. Recently, Ronaldo bought his agent an island in Greece as a wedding present, which costed the footballer anywhere between $3.4 million to $55 mllion as per a report in Business Insider.

Ronaldo remains in Portugal

Earlier this month, Juventus superstar Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, Ronaldo was in Portugal to visit his mother in the hospital following her stroke. However, the Portuguese winger vowed not to return back to the north of Italy as he was at risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

