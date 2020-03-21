Odion Ighalo Opens Up On Childhood Love For 'dream Club' Manchester United

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed his love for the club since childhood. The Nigerian international was signed from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the current season. There are reports suggesting that the Premier League outfit might make his deal permanent at Old Trafford.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Man United a dream club since childhood

Odion Ighalo, while speaking to Man United’s official magazine, has revealed that he was a huge fan of the club since childhood. The Nigerian international claimed that he had a Man United jersey. However, the jersey did not have any name printed at the back.

Odion Ighalo claimed that he owned a blue jersey, asserting that they had to pay an extra amount to get their names imprinted on it. He also revealed that he idolised the likes of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Striker happy at Man United

Odion Ighalo claimed that he used to watch Man United’s games as a child along with his siblings. He asserted that they would pay to watch the Premier League giants play. However, things have changed for him, signifying the opportunity of playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Nigerian international in great form

Odion Ighalo has had a great time at Old Trafford since his debut. The former Shanghai Shenhua striker has also spoken up on his feelings playing for the Red Devils. He claimed that he has been receiving messages of support since he sprung to life at Man United.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on the striker

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in his previous three starts for Man United. The striker scored in Man United’s previous clash against LASK in the Round of 16 of Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded the Nigerian international’s performance so far. Solskjaer stated that Odion Ighalo has performed well whenever he’s been handed an opportunity. The manager also claimed that the striker will improve with more playing time.

