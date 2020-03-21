Gonzalo Higuain Manages To Fly Back To Argentina After Being Held At Turin Airport

Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain has flown back to Argentina after the coronavirus situation worsened in Italy. However, the player was held back at Turin airport amidst the Italian lockdown. The country reels under fear from the spread of coronavirus that has killed more than a thousand people, while also impacting millions of them.

Also Read | Gonzalo Higuain feels Juventus 'kicked' him out after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Serie A coronavirus: Gonzalo Higuain leaves Italy

Gonzalo Higuain was asked to undergo self-quarantine after two of his Juventus teammates tested positive for coronavirus. It is reported that the Argentine striker was under self-isolation to avoid any external contact for the past two weeks. However, the player made his way to the Torino Caselle Airport, wherein he flew back to Argentina by a private jet.

Italy lockdown: Gonzalo Higuain leaves Italy after self-quarantine

It is reported that Gonzalo Higuain was stopped by the police authorities at the airport. However, the striker was able to present the documents that deemed him medically fit and tested negative for coronavirus. He could not, however, fly directly back to Argentina, but through France and Spain, as the South American country has imposed restrictions on flights. According to Spanish publication AS, Higuain cited his mother's health to seek permission from Juventus to return to Argentina.

Also Read | Paul Pogba dons Juventus shirt during training to support coronavirus-affected Matuidi

Italy lockdown: Khedira, Pjanic leave amid Serie A coronavirus situation

Juventus midfielders Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic have also flown back to their native countries fearing the pandemic. While Khedira has returned to Germany, Pjanic has self-quarantined in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The situation in Italy has compelled several other football stars to either undergo self-quarantine or leave Italy to avoid contracting the pandemic.

Also Read | Europa League Round of 16: Fulham beat Juventus in historic comeback on March 18, 2010

Italy lockdown: Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player from the Turin-based club to leave the country. The Portuguese international returned to his hometown of Madeira. It is reported that Ronaldo has bought an island in the Pacific ocean to undergo self-quarantine along with his family.

Italy lockdown: Rugani, Matuidi test positive

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus. Later, the club, in a statement confirmed that midfielder Blaise Matuidi also tested positive for the pandemic. The duo is being treated and reported to be keeping well.

Also Read | Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus, 2nd Juventus player after Daniele Rugani