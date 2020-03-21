Jadon Sancho Transfer: John Terry Expects Dortmund Winger To Shine If Chelsea Land Him

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will be a great addition if Chelsea signs the 19-year-old, claims club legend John Terry. Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League next season. He has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Borussia Dortmund CEO makes bold claim regarding star's future

Jadon Sancho Chelsea transfer: John Terry wants winger at Stamford Bridge

The Bundesliga's Best...@Sanchooo10 🏆



Three Goals ⚽️ - Three Assists 🅰️ - Five Matches 👤 pic.twitter.com/bQr6HB1E5b — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 20, 2020

John Terry lauded Chelsea’s young players including the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, claiming that the duo possessed immense potential. Jadon Sancho would be a good fit to this young squad and will further improve the team, claimed Terry.

Jadon Sancho Chelsea transfer: 19-year-old is one of the best talents, claims John Terry

John Terry lauded Jadon Sancho as one of the best young talents in the world. He also claimed that Chelsea fans have been waiting to see a youth team taking on the mantle in the Premier League. The legend was happy with the team’s performance led by the youth attackers under the guidance of manager Frank Lampard.

Also Read | Premier League postponed: Aston Villa donating 850 lunch boxes amid coronavirus crisis

Jadon Sancho Chelsea transfer: Lampard's team impresses John Terry

John Terry, who is the assistant manager at Aston Villa at present, is impressed by Chelsea’s style of play under Frank Lampard’s first season at Stamford Bridge. He asserted that the combination of experienced players like Cesar Azpilicueta, combined with the youngsters such as Tammy Abraham, has turned out to be a lethal combination.

Jadon Sancho Chelsea transfer: Winger wishes to play in Premier League

Jadon Sancho has made it clear that he harbours a move to the Premier League next season. The England international, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, has established himself as one of the prominent players for Lucien Favre. The player had hinted at joining Manchester United recently.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to spend upto £100m for Inter's Lautaro Martinez

Premier League postponed until April 30

The Premier League has been suspended since the past week amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the league was suspended until April 3. However, in an emergency Premier League meeting, the suspension was extended until April 30 considering the growing number of pandemic cases in the country.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho fuels Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea transfer news