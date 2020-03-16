Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel Calls Transforming Into Hospital Story Fake: Report

Employees at the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels have recently admitted they weren't aware of the hotels being converted into hospitals. According to Spanish publication Marca, one of the two Cristiano Ronaldo hotels in Portugal were set to transform into hospitals to aid the Coronavirus affected victims. The reason for Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined in his hometown is due to the spreading of Coronavirus in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary to pay for doctors and hospital staff?

From the €3.1 million Cristiano Ronaldo salary per year, the 35-year-old was prepared to pay for the doctor's salaries as well as the staff members for the hospital.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo’s @PestanaCR7 hotels will become hospitals next week, where patients in Portugal will be treated free of charge. He will pay all medical staff. #COVID19



What a man. pic.twitter.com/wB7paLD9Lv — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) March 15, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo hotels transformed into hospitals a lie? Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined

Despite the news of the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels being transformed into hospitals on a temporary basis to combat the pandemic disease, staff at the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels have stated they weren't aware of this decision. Over 200 cases have been recorded of the Coronavirus in Portugal but the staff at Cristiano Ronaldo hotels have refuted the idea of transforming the hotel into a hospital.

Cristiano Ronaldo hotels transformed into hospitals a lie? Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined

The workers at the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels have claimed that the hotel will not be converted into a hospital. The routine at the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels will continue to be carried out amidst the news of being converted into a hospital. The hotels have been receiving phone calls from the media but the staff at the hotels have denied being aware of a possible transformation to a hospital.

Following Daniele Rugani testing positive for Coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined himself int his hometown. The Juventus forward has vowed not to return to Turin.

How many hotels does Cristiano Ronaldo own?

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened two hotels in Lisbon and Madeira. However, in addition to those, three more Cristiano Ronaldo hotels in his CR7 chain and they scheduled to be opened later in 2020. The venues for the hotel openings will be at Madrid, New York and Marrakech with a sixth restaurant opening in Paris in 2021.