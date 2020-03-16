The Debate
LaLiga Coronavirus Outbreak Escalates After Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala Test Positive

Football News

The LaLiga coronavirus issue has escalated after Valencia confirmed Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala among 5 Valencia squad members to contract COVID-19.

LaLiga coronavirus

On Sunday, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay became the first player in LaLiga to test positive for coronavirus. The Spanish club released a statement thereafter to confirm that five positive cases of COVID-19 (including Ezequiel Garay) have been detected amongst Valencia's first-team players and staff.

LaLiga coronavirus: Valencia coronavirus affected players

The club's official statement read, 'Valencia CF inform that five positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected amongst first-team staff and players. All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures. Besides providing further information over the coming hours, the club reiterate our support for the health authorities and their social awareness campaigns, and emphasise to all of the population the importance of staying at home and continuing to follow the previously published hygiene and illness-prevention measures.'

LaLiga coronavirus: Ezequiel Garay, Eliaquim Mangala among others affected

While the club failed to mention the names of those affected, multiple reports suggest that along with Garay, French defender Eliaquim Mangala and Spanish full-back Jose Gaya are the two first-team players who contracted the virus. According to Marca, the two remaining people at Valencia to have contracted the coronavirus are the club's matchday staff, Paco Camarasa, and a member of Valencia's medical team, Juan Aliaga.

LaLiga coronavirus: Ezequiel Garay confirms news on Instagram

Garay took to Instagram to confirm the news to his supporters. The defender posted, 'It's clear that 2020 has started on the wrong foot' alongside a smiling selfie giving the thumbs up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LaLiga coronavirus: Eliaquim Mangala reacts after testing positive on social media

Subsequently, Eliaquim Mangala also took to social media to address his condition after testing positive for COVID-19. The former Manchester City defender wrote, 'I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in the house and have no contact with my family.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With five members of the club testing positive, the club has issued a mandatory self-isolation for all the players to prevent the virus from spreading. 

LaLiga coronavirus: Atalanta put players in self-quarantine

Meanwhile, Italian club Atalanta BC have reportedly put all their players in quarantine after the news regarding the Valencia players broke out. Atalanta faced Valencia in the Champions League Round of 16, where they beat the Spanish side 8-4 on aggregate. The Lombardy-based side beat Valencia 4-3 in an empty Estadio de Mestalla on March 11 in the second-leg fixture. 

LaLiga coronavirus: LaLiga cancelled?

First Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

