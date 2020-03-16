Lionel Messi Denies Paying £3.25m To Help Ronaldinho Get Out Of Paraguayan Prison

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will not assist his former mentor Ronaldinho out of the Paraguayan prison, according to recent reports. The Ronaldinho arrested news has taken the internet by storm since over a week. Due to a Ronaldinho fake passport, the 39-year-old was put behind bars in a Paraguay. However, fans were keen to know the answer to the question, 'is Lionel Messi helping Ronaldinho'?

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay: Ronaldinho jail update

The Ronaldinho arrested news came after the former footballer and his brother Roberto arrived in Paraguay. The purpose of their trip was to attend a philanthropic event and launch Ronaldinho's new book. But, upon their arrival in the South American country, the Ronaldinho arrested news broke following the guilt in the Ronaldinho fake passport case.

Following the Ronaldinho arrested news, the World Cup winner and his brother reportedly offered $770,000 property as a guarantee for being released from the prison. However, that request was turned down by the judge according to the latest Ronaldinho jail update.

Upon being proven guilty in the Ronaldinho fake passport case, Ronaldinho's brother Roberto claimed the two 'were tricked' by a third man who adulterated their passports. But the latest Ronaldinho jail update was that the Brazilian took part in a Futsal tournament and won a strange 16kg prize as a reward.

“Ronaldinho nahm derweil in Haft an einem Futsal-Turnier teil und schoss seine Mannschaft zum Sieg. Der Brasilianer habe im Finale fünf Tore erzielt und sechs vorbereitet. Der Hauptgewinn für das Team war den Berichten zufolge ein 16 Kilogramm schweres geräuchertes Schwein. 😂👏 https://t.co/9oOaG7shye — Stefano Vivace (@Ethanoljesus) March 15, 2020

Ronaldinho fake passport: Is Lionel Messi helping Ronaldinho?

There were rumours from Peruvian news outlet Libero which claimed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi would hire lawyers and pay up to €4 million in order to get his former teammate out of jail. But Diario Sport has confirmed that the 32-year-old Lionel Messi is not prepared to economically assist his predecessor despite Ronaldinho arrested in a Paraguayan jail.

#Messi #Barcelona Messi is not going to spend to help Ronaldinho get out of prison https://t.co/eZS3KO44hb — Sport102.com (@LSport102) March 15, 2020

Lionel Messi has self-isolated himself due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Even Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates have been advised to train at home following the suspension of LaLiga action.