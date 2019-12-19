WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Leap 2.56 Metres To Score Incredible Gravity-defying Header

Cristiano Ronaldo proved he's one of the best athletes in the world once again with his giant NBA-style leap to score the winner for Juventus at Sampdoria. Maurizio Sarri opted to start Ronaldo alongside Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the Serie A for the second game running and should be satisfied with the result after Dybala and Ronaldo both found the net against Sampdoria.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Blaise Matuidi The Ultimate Respect By Making Him The Captain

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's NBA-style header

Serie A: Sampdoria vs Juventus, Ronaldo's super goal wins it for Juve

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus in the 19th minute after his left-footed volley found the back of the net. Juventus, however, failed to capitalise on the goal and allowed Sampdoria to settle into the game. Despite not having the ball, for the most part, Sampdoria did very well to hit Juventus at the break. Gianluca Caprari equalised for the home side in the 35th minute after Gaston Ramirez found him inside the box. Just as the game was approaching the break, Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead after producing a massive leap to head the ball home. Alex Sandro found some space on the left-hand side and floated a fine cross to the back post. Ronaldo produced a giant NBA-style leap to send his ferocious header beyond the outstretched arms of Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero. Juventus eventually won the game 2-1 to go top in the Serie A points table. The Portuguese superstar took his tally to 10 goals in 14 Serie A games.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Is The Cristiano Ronaldo Of Cricket, Says West Indies Legend Brian Lara

Cristiano Ronaldo's NBA-style header: Post-match reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's superhuman goal sparked a hilarious reaction for Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri who joked that Ronaldo was up in the air for almost an hour and a half. Ronaldo himself was so pleased with the goal that he posted 'CR7 Air Jordan' on social media.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes Says The Portuguese Could Retire At Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's NBA-style header: Twitter reacts

Ronaldo has just scored a far post header where his feet were higher than the crossbar....it’s only a slight exaggeration. Ridiculous leap. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2019

This is one of the craziest videos you'll watch this season. Cristiano Ronaldo's header against Sampadoria in slow motion. Holy shit! 🤖⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JUoTEGnw14 — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) December 19, 2019

G.O.A.T