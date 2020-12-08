Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Sports 90s Throwback Look Ahead Of Juventus Vs Barcelona Game

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for a showdown with Lionel Messi as Barcelona are all set to host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Portuguese legend had missed the reverse fixture due to coronavirus but will hope to make amends on Tuesday at the Camp Nou. And while the 35-year-old put in the hards in training ahead of the trip Barcelona, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez rolled back the years in terms of fashion for her visit to Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend poses with oversized coat ahead of Barcelona vs Juventus clash

In the build-up to the anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi clash, Georgina Rodriguez wowed her Instagram followers as she sported a throwback look for her visit to Barcelona. The Spanish model donned an oversized coat and a bandana as she posed for her trip on a private jet, resembling the look of an early 90s rapper. The 26-year-old also shared adorable pictures of her spending time with her family, and one could see Cristiano Ronaldo's kids enjoying their trip with by playing Uno cards. Rodriguez has often impressed her fans with some stunning pictures and recently posted a picture where he could be seen posing on a bid with a white satin dress.

The bed reportedly is a £31,000 'anti-ageing' miracle bed, which helps the couple maintain their peak fitness. Cristiano Ronaldo definitely seems to be enjoying the comforts of the bed and has been in top form this season, despite missing games due to a bout of coronavirus. The former Real Madrid star has 10 goals in nine games across all competitions, scoring twice in the Champions League this season. The Portuguese legend recently scored his 750th career goal, and has set sights on 800, and hope to begin scaling the peak against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi takes centre stage in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against familiar foe Lionel Messi, which will be their first meeting since the former left Real Madrid for Juventus. The duo have fought for major individual and team honours since they burst onto the scene, especially during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid. While Barcelona have endured a rocky start in the LaLiga, they remain unbeaten in the Champions League, having defeated Juventus 2-0 last time out. Lionel Messi starred for his side, as usual, scoring from the spot having set up the opener for Ousmane Dembele.

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)